Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Maps S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAPS   IT0005364333

MAPS S.P.A.

(MAPS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:47 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.570 EUR   +0.28%
01:48aMaps, profit and revenue rise; extraordinary activities improve NFP
AN
02/22Maps goes ahead with share buybacks of its own common stock
AN
02/15Maps purchased 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maps, profit and revenue rise; extraordinary activities improve NFP

03/27/2023 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Maps Spa announced that it has approved its main results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and reported a profit of EUR2.7 million, up 8.0 percent from EUR2.5 million in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EUR24.7 million, up 25 percent from EUR21.5 million in 2021, with a major contribution from the Healthcare Business Unit.

Contribution margin stands at EUR11.8 million, up 18 percent from EUR10.0 million a year earlier.

Ebitda stands at EUR5.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR5.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda margin is 23.8 percent from 23.4 percent.

Ebit is worth EUR2.9 million, up 30 percent from EUR2.2 million in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR13.8 million, up from EUR4.9 million in 2021. The increase is due to the substantial extraordinary activities pursued by the group, specifically Informatica e Telecomunicazioni Srl, Optimist Srl, Micuro Srl and Energenius Srl.

On Friday, Maps closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.57 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about MAPS S.P.A.
01:48aMaps, profit and revenue rise; extraordinary activities improve NFP
AN
02/22Maps goes ahead with share buybacks of its own common stock
AN
02/15Maps purchased 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/08Maps purchased 10,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Maps S.p.A. Completed the acquisition of 51% stake in Energenius Srl from majority shar..
CI
2022Maps S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Maps S.p.A. entered into binding agreement to acquire 51% stake in Energenius Srl from ..
CI
2022MAPS Unit Artexe Completes Acquisition of Micuro
MT
2022MAPS Unit Artexe To Consolidate 100% Stake In Micuro
MT
2022Maps S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback for €2 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27,3 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net Debt 2022 8,00 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart MAPS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Maps S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,57 €
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Pontremoli Director-Operations & Strategy
Marco Ciscato Director & Founding Partner
Désirée Fondaroli President-Supervisory Board
Paolo Pietrogrande Independent Director
Rosa Grimaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPS S.P.A.-0.28%45
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%171 777
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.18%138 621
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.07%113 651
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.35%88 725
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.46%69 013
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer