Maps, profit and revenue rise; extraordinary activities improve NFP

(Alliance News) - Maps Spa announced that it has approved its main results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and reported a profit of EUR2.7 million, up 8.0 percent from EUR2.5 million in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EUR24.7 million, up 25 percent from EUR21.5 million in 2021, with a major contribution from the Healthcare Business Unit.

Contribution margin stands at EUR11.8 million, up 18 percent from EUR10.0 million a year earlier.

Ebitda stands at EUR5.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR5.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda margin is 23.8 percent from 23.4 percent.

Ebit is worth EUR2.9 million, up 30 percent from EUR2.2 million in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR13.8 million, up from EUR4.9 million in 2021. The increase is due to the substantial extraordinary activities pursued by the group, specifically Informatica e Telecomunicazioni Srl, Optimist Srl, Micuro Srl and Energenius Srl.

On Friday, Maps closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.57 per share.

