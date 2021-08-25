MAPS: UPDATE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Parma, 25 August 2021

MAPS (MAPS:IM; IT0005364333), an Innovative SME listed on AIM Italia and active in the digital transformation sector, announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2021, voluntarily subject to a limited audit, scheduled for 28 September 2021, has been brought forward to 17 September 2021.

MAPS GROUP

Founded in 2002, MAPS is an Innovative SME operating in the digital transformation sector. With its registered office in Parma and with approximately 200 employees, it produces and distributes software for the analysis of big data that allows client companies to manage and analyse large quantities of data and information, helping them make strategic and operational decisions and define new business models. It operates in a context characterised by high growth potential: the global market for digital transformation technologies reached $1,100 billion in 2018; in 2020, a market of $1,600 billion is estimated (CAGR 2018-2020 approximately +20%). MAPS operates through 3 business units (Large Enterprise, Healthcare Industry, Gzoom) and has a portfolio of over 400 highly loyal Customers from different markets: Telco, Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Industry and Public Administration.

Through the Patient Journey line of products, it is a leader in the sector of patient reception in healthcare facilities, presiding over the market with over 1,300 installations, which manage the access paths of over 20 million patients nationwide. The Group invests constantly in R&D. The Research & Solutions division, established in 2016, is responsible for identifying market needs and developing software solutions.

The Group closed 2020 with consolidated revenues of Euro 17.9 million and an EBITDA of Euro 3.4 million. In the last 3 years, MAPS has tripled revenue from proprietary solutions and more than doubled EBITDA. The company is characterised by high levels of recurring revenues: recurring fee revenues represent 28% of consolidated operating revenues in 2020. The Group's organic growth has been accompanied by a significant M&A activity, with the acquisition of IG Consulting (2011), Artexe (2018), Roialty (2019), SCS Computers (2020) and IASI (2021).

