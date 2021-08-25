Log in
    MAPS   IT0005364333

MAPS S.P.A.

(MAPS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 08/25 03:25:37 am
3.59 EUR   +1.13%
04:04aMAPS : update of 2021 corporate events calendar
PU
08/06MAPS S P A : Concludes Checks On Iasi Ahead Of Acquisition
MT
08/03MAPS : acquisition of 100% of Iasi srl completed
PU
Maps: update of 2021 corporate events calendar

08/25/2021 | 04:04am EDT
MAPS: UPDATE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Parma, 25 August 2021

MAPS (MAPS:IM; IT0005364333), an Innovative SME listed on AIM Italia and active in the digital transformation sector, announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2021, voluntarily subject to a limited audit, scheduled for 28 September 2021, has been brought forward to 17 September 2021.

MAPS GROUP

Founded in 2002, MAPS is an Innovative SME operating in the digital transformation sector. With its registered office in Parma and with approximately 200 employees, it produces and distributes software for the analysis of big data that allows client companies to manage and analyse large quantities of data and information, helping them make strategic and operational decisions and define new business models. It operates in a context characterised by high growth potential: the global market for digital transformation technologies reached $1,100 billion in 2018; in 2020, a market of $1,600 billion is estimated (CAGR 2018-2020 approximately +20%). MAPS operates through 3 business units (Large Enterprise, Healthcare Industry, Gzoom) and has a portfolio of over 400 highly loyal Customers from different markets: Telco, Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Industry and Public Administration.

Through the Patient Journey line of products, it is a leader in the sector of patient reception in healthcare facilities, presiding over the market with over 1,300 installations, which manage the access paths of over 20 million patients nationwide. The Group invests constantly in R&D. The Research & Solutions division, established in 2016, is responsible for identifying market needs and developing software solutions.

The Group closed 2020 with consolidated revenues of Euro 17.9 million and an EBITDA of Euro 3.4 million. In the last 3 years, MAPS has tripled revenue from proprietary solutions and more than doubled EBITDA. The company is characterised by high levels of recurring revenues: recurring fee revenues represent 28% of consolidated operating revenues in 2020. The Group's organic growth has been accompanied by a significant M&A activity, with the acquisition of IG Consulting (2011), Artexe (2018), Roialty (2019), SCS Computers (2020) and IASI (2021).

Release available on www.emarketstorage.comand on www.mapsgroup.it

CONTACTS

MAPS

  1. +390521052300
    info@mapsgroup.it

Marco Ciscato - Investor Relations Manager ir@mapsgroup.it

NOMAD

BPER Banca | T +390272 74 92 29 maps@bper.it

INVESTOR RELATIONS & FINANCIAL MEDIA

IR Top Consulting | T +390245473884

Maria Antonietta Pireddu, m.pireddu@irtop.com │ Federico Nasta, f.nasta@irtop.com

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com │ Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

www.mapsgroup.it

1

Disclaimer

Maps S.p.A. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24,9 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 7,30 M 8,57 M 8,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 41,5%
