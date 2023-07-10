UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 6, 2023
MAPTELLIGENT, INC.
Nevada
333-218746
88-0203182
2831 St. Rose Parkway, Suite # 297
Henderson, NV89052
561-926-3083
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On July 6, 2023, Maptelligent, Inc. (the "Company") held an Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") virtually, via live webcast.
As of the close of business on May 11, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"), 753,377,477 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Common Stock") were outstanding and entitled to vote. As of the Record Date, the Company also had 98,796 shares of Series A Preferred Stock convertible into one share of Common Stock, and 20 shares of Series C Preferred Stock with voting rights equal to four times the sum of the total Common Stock shares issued and outstanding plus the total number of Preferred Series A, A-2, and B that are issued and outstanding. All classes of stock will vote as one class at the meeting with a combined 61,031,578,113 total outstanding shares.
At the Annual Meeting, a total of 36,603,596,941 votes, comprised of shares of the Company's Common Stock and Series C Preferred Stock, representing over 50% of the outstanding votes, were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. The matters that were voted upon at the Annual Meeting, and the number of votes cast for or against/withheld, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes, as to such matters, where applicable, are set forth below.
1.The three nominees for director were elected to serve a one-year term as follows:
Director
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
Richard Ziccardi
|36,285,221,299
|60,356,835
|43,345,694
|214,673,113
Glenn Corso
|36,286,454,084
|51,987,378
|50,482,366
|214,673,113
Joseph Cosio-Barron
|36,284,568,603
|60,658,333
|43,696,892
|214,673,113
2. The proposal to ratify the appointment of Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah (a dba of Heaton & Company, PLLC), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was approved as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Broker Non-Votes
Votes Abstained
36,475,869,837
50,524,234
0
77,202,870
3. The proposal to approve an amendment to our Articles of Incorporation, as amended (the "Articles of Incorporation" or "Charter"), to effect, at the discretion of our Board of Directors, a reverse stock split of our common stock at a stock split ratio between 1-for-400 and 1-for-600, with the ultimate ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion (the "Reverse Stock Split"), the implementation and timing of which shall be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against
Broker Non-Votes
Votes Abstained
218,678,045
207,360,225
572,675
10,697,567
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Maptelligent Inc.
Date: July 10, 2023
By:
/s/ Joseph Cosio-Barron
Name:
Joseph Cosio-Barron
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
