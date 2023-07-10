mapt_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 6, 2023

MAPTELLIGENT, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On July 6, 2023, Maptelligent, Inc. (the "Company") held an Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") virtually, via live webcast.

As of the close of business on May 11, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"), 753,377,477 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Common Stock") were outstanding and entitled to vote. As of the Record Date, the Company also had 98,796 shares of Series A Preferred Stock convertible into one share of Common Stock, and 20 shares of Series C Preferred Stock with voting rights equal to four times the sum of the total Common Stock shares issued and outstanding plus the total number of Preferred Series A, A-2, and B that are issued and outstanding. All classes of stock will vote as one class at the meeting with a combined 61,031,578,113 total outstanding shares.

At the Annual Meeting, a total of 36,603,596,941 votes, comprised of shares of the Company's Common Stock and Series C Preferred Stock, representing over 50% of the outstanding votes, were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. The matters that were voted upon at the Annual Meeting, and the number of votes cast for or against/withheld, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes, as to such matters, where applicable, are set forth below.

1.The three nominees for director were elected to serve a one-year term as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote Richard Ziccardi 36,285,221,299 60,356,835 43,345,694 214,673,113 Glenn Corso 36,286,454,084 51,987,378 50,482,366 214,673,113 Joseph Cosio-Barron 36,284,568,603 60,658,333 43,696,892 214,673,113

2. The proposal to ratify the appointment of Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah (a dba of Heaton & Company, PLLC), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was approved as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Broker Non-Votes Votes Abstained 36,475,869,837 50,524,234 0 77,202,870

3. The proposal to approve an amendment to our Articles of Incorporation, as amended (the "Articles of Incorporation" or "Charter"), to effect, at the discretion of our Board of Directors, a reverse stock split of our common stock at a stock split ratio between 1-for-400 and 1-for-600, with the ultimate ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion (the "Reverse Stock Split"), the implementation and timing of which shall be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Broker Non-Votes Votes Abstained 218,678,045 207,360,225 572,675 10,697,567

