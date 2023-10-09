Date Time Title Symbol Company Link
Oct 9, 2023 9:25 AM Financial Results for the Year Ended 30.06.2023 MQTM Maqbool Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:21 AM Rebalancing of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF) JSMFETF JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund link
Oct 9, 2023 9:20 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2023 AMTEX Amtex Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:20 AM Transamission of Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 AKDSL AKD Securities Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:20 AM Notice of Annual General Meeting FCEL First Capital Equities Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:19 AM Notice of Annual General Meeting - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED GGL Ghani Global Holdings Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:17 AM Notice Under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 GOC GOC (Pak) Limited. link
Oct 9, 2023 9:17 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30-06-2023 SNAI Sana Industries Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:17 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 NSRM The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:14 AM Financial Results for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 FCEL First Capital Equities Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:07 AM Financial Results for the year ended 30 June 2023 LSEPL LSE Proptech Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:07 AM Financials for the Year Ended June 30, 2023 BGL Balochistan Glass Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:07 AM TRANSMISSION OF YEAR ENDED ACCOUNT JUNE 2023 ZTL Zephyr Textiles Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:04 AM Board Meeting Other than Financial Results HBL Habib Bank Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 9:03 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023 FIMM First Imrooz Modaraba link
Oct 9, 2023 8:58 AM Newspaper Publication Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting JUBS Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. link
Oct 9, 2023 8:54 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2033 - GHANI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED GCIL Ghani Chemical Industries Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:51 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 IML Imperial Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:47 AM CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION GFIL Ghazi Fabrics International Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:45 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023 GVGL Ghani Value Glass Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:39 AM Material Information TOMCL The Organic Meat Company Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:39 AM Credit of Final Cash Dividend LCI Lucky Core Industries Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:38 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023 GHGL Ghani Glass Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:38 AM Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2023 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED GGL Ghani Global Holdings Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:36 AM Decision of Board meeting other than financial results - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED GGL Ghani Global Holdings Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:34 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 GFIL Ghazi Fabrics International Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:30 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 CTM Colony Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:29 AM Notice of Annual General Meeting CTM Colony Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:29 AM Material Information CTM Colony Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:29 AM Financial Results for the Year Ended 2023-06-30 CTM Colony Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:17 AM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year 2023-06-30 AIRLINK Air Link Communication Limited link
Oct 9, 2023 8:16 AM Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting AIRLINK Air Link Communication Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 5:54 PM BELA | Bela Automotives Limited BELA Bela Automotives Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 5:38 PM FPRM | First Paramount Modaraba Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023 FPRM First Paramount Modaraba link
Oct 6, 2023 5:36 PM BELA | Bela Automotives Limited Annual General Meeting BELA Bela Automotives Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 5:20 PM BELA | Bela Automotives Limited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023 BELA Bela Automotives Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 5:17 PM OPEN FUND - First Capital Mutual Fund - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023 OPENFUND OPENFUND link
Oct 6, 2023 4:56 PM FNEL | First National Equities Limited Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023 FNEL First National Equities Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:29 PM Notice of Annual Review Meeting FNBM First National Bank Modaraba link
Oct 6, 2023 4:29 PM Notice of Annual General Meeting PACE Pace (Pakistan) Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:28 PM Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023 FNBM First National Bank Modaraba link
Oct 6, 2023 4:27 PM Annual Report for the Year ended June 30, 2023 - Arif Habib Limited AHL Arif Habib Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:27 PM Corporate Briefing Session 2022-2023 FUDLM First UDL Modaraba link
Oct 6, 2023 4:26 PM Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30-06-2023 REWM Reliance Weaving Mills Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:25 PM Board Meeting In Progress CTM Colony Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:24 PM Notice of Annual General Meeting SEARL The Searle Company Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:24 PM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023 BFMOD B.F. Modaraba link
Oct 6, 2023 4:23 PM TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30-06-2023 GATM Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:23 PM Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023 KHTC Khyber Tobacco Company Limited link
Oct 6, 2023 4:23 PM Credit of Final Cash Dividend (D-67) for the year ended June 30, 2023 INDU Indus Motor Company Limited link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 04:27:21 UTC.