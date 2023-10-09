|Date
|Time
|Title
|Symbol
|Company
|Link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:25 AM
|Financial Results for the Year Ended 30.06.2023
|MQTM
|Maqbool Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:21 AM
|Rebalancing of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF)
|JSMFETF
|JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:20 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2023
|AMTEX
|Amtex Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:20 AM
|Transamission of Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023
|AKDSL
|AKD Securities Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:20 AM
|Notice of Annual General Meeting
|FCEL
|First Capital Equities Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:19 AM
|Notice of Annual General Meeting - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|GGL
|Ghani Global Holdings Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:17 AM
|Notice Under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
|GOC
|GOC (Pak) Limited.
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:17 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30-06-2023
|SNAI
|Sana Industries Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:17 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|NSRM
|The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:14 AM
|Financial Results for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|FCEL
|First Capital Equities Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:07 AM
|Financial Results for the year ended 30 June 2023
|LSEPL
|LSE Proptech Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:07 AM
|Financials for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
|BGL
|Balochistan Glass Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:07 AM
|TRANSMISSION OF YEAR ENDED ACCOUNT JUNE 2023
|ZTL
|Zephyr Textiles Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:04 AM
|Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
|HBL
|Habib Bank Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|9:03 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
|FIMM
|First Imrooz Modaraba
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:58 AM
|Newspaper Publication Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting
|JUBS
|Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:54 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2033 - GHANI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|GCIL
|Ghani Chemical Industries Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:51 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|IML
|Imperial Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:47 AM
|CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
|GFIL
|Ghazi Fabrics International Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:45 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
|GVGL
|Ghani Value Glass Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:39 AM
|Material Information
|TOMCL
|The Organic Meat Company Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:39 AM
|Credit of Final Cash Dividend
|LCI
|Lucky Core Industries Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:38 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
|GHGL
|Ghani Glass Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:38 AM
|Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2023 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|GGL
|Ghani Global Holdings Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:36 AM
|Decision of Board meeting other than financial results - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|GGL
|Ghani Global Holdings Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:34 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|GFIL
|Ghazi Fabrics International Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:30 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|CTM
|Colony Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:29 AM
|Notice of Annual General Meeting
|CTM
|Colony Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:29 AM
|Material Information
|CTM
|Colony Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:29 AM
|Financial Results for the Year Ended 2023-06-30
|CTM
|Colony Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:17 AM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year 2023-06-30
|AIRLINK
|Air Link Communication Limited
|link
|Oct 9, 2023
|8:16 AM
|Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting
|AIRLINK
|Air Link Communication Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|5:54 PM
|BELA | Bela Automotives Limited
|BELA
|Bela Automotives Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|5:38 PM
|FPRM | First Paramount Modaraba Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023
|FPRM
|First Paramount Modaraba
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|5:36 PM
|BELA | Bela Automotives Limited Annual General Meeting
|BELA
|Bela Automotives Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|5:20 PM
|BELA | Bela Automotives Limited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023
|BELA
|Bela Automotives Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|5:17 PM
|OPEN FUND - First Capital Mutual Fund - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023
|OPENFUND
|OPENFUND
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:56 PM
|FNEL | First National Equities Limited Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023
|FNEL
|First National Equities Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:29 PM
|Notice of Annual Review Meeting
|FNBM
|First National Bank Modaraba
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:29 PM
|Notice of Annual General Meeting
|PACE
|Pace (Pakistan) Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:28 PM
|Transmission of annual Accounts for the year ended June 30,2023
|FNBM
|First National Bank Modaraba
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:27 PM
|Annual Report for the Year ended June 30, 2023 - Arif Habib Limited
|AHL
|Arif Habib Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:27 PM
|Corporate Briefing Session 2022-2023
|FUDLM
|First UDL Modaraba
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:26 PM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 30-06-2023
|REWM
|Reliance Weaving Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:25 PM
|Board Meeting In Progress
|CTM
|Colony Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:24 PM
|Notice of Annual General Meeting
|SEARL
|The Searle Company Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:24 PM
|Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
|BFMOD
|B.F. Modaraba
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:23 PM
|TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30-06-2023
|GATM
|Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:23 PM
|Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2023
|KHTC
|Khyber Tobacco Company Limited
|link
|Oct 6, 2023
|4:23 PM
|Credit of Final Cash Dividend (D-67) for the year ended June 30, 2023
|INDU
|Indus Motor Company Limited
|link
