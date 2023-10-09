Maqbool Textile Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company principally engaged in manufacturing, trading and sale of yarn, cotton seed and cotton lint. The Company operates Maqbool brand in Far Eastern countries along with European and American markets. The Company's textile manufacturing capacity is approximately 82,224 ring spindles in addition to six machine vision system (MVS) machines consisting of 576 spindles. These spinning units are engaged in production of cotton, polyester-cotton (PC), chief value cotton (CVC) and polyester-viscose (PV) yarn. The Company's area of the mill at unit I and unit II are approximately 65.27 acres located at M.M. Road, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, District, Muzaffargarh and area of unit III is 29.14 acres located at Rajana Road, Pirmahal, District, Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan.