Maquia Capital Acquisition : Unaudited Balance Sheet, dated May 12, 2021 (Form 8-K)
05/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation
PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET
Actual as of
May 7, 2021
Pro Forma
Adjustments
As Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
13,000
$
-
$
13,000
Due from Sponsor
1,223,471
-
1,223,471
Total current assets
1,236,471
-
1,236,471
Cash held in Trust Account
162,400,000
13,097,190
(a)
175,693,648
(130,972
)
(b)
327,430
(c)
Total Assets
$
163,636,471
$
13,293,648
$
176,930,119
Liabilities and STOCKholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued offering costs
$
719
$
-
$
719
Accrued offering costs
35,000
-
35,000
Note payable - Sponsor
177,100
-
177,100
Total current liabilities
212,819
-
212,819
Deferred underwriting commissions
4,800,000
392,916
(g)
5,192,916
Derivative warranty liabilities
10,878,415
882,261
(f)
11,760,676
Total liabilities
15,891,234
1,275,177
17,166,411
Commitments and Contingencies
Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares (at $10.15 per share), actual and adjusted
142,745,236
12,018,471
(i)
154,763,707
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,487,430 and 2,645,806 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares subject to possible redemption), actual and adjusted
249
131
(a)
265
(115
)
(i)
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,760,000 and 4,500,528 shares issued and outstanding, actual and adjusted
476
(27
)
(d)
450
1
(e)
Additional paid-in capital
5,454,892
13,097,059
(a)
5,493,624
(130,972
)
(b)
327,430
(c)
27
(d)
(1
)
(e)
(882,261
)
(f)
(392,916
)
(g)
38,722
(h)
(12,018,356
)
(i)
Accumulated deficit
(455,616
)
(38,722)
(h)
(494,338
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
5,000,001
-
5,000,001
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
163,636,471
$
13,293,648
$
176,930,119
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation
Note to Pro Forma Financial Statement
(unaudited)
NOTE 1 - CLOSING OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT
The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (the 'Company') as of May 7, 2021, adjusted for the closing of the underwriters' overallotment option and related transactions which occurred on May 10, 2021 as described below.
On May 10, 2021, the Company consummated the closing of the sale of 1,309,719 additional units of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value at a price of $10 per unit (the 'Units') upon receiving notice of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option ('Overallotment Units'), generating additional gross proceeds of $13,097,190 and incurred additional offering costs of $130,972 in underwriting fees. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one warrant (each, a 'Warrant' and, collectively, the 'Warrants'). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Simultaneously with the exercise of the overallotment, the Company consummated the Private Placement of an additional 32,743 Private Placement Warrants to Maquia Investments North America, LLC., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'Sponsor'), generating gross proceeds of $327,430. As a result of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option, 372,430 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The remaining 272,570 Founders shares were forfeited. On May 12, 2021, the Company issued 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to the underwriter for services rendered and recorded $52 which is recorded as a stock issuance cost.
Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option are as follows:
Pro forma entry
a.
Cash held in Trust Account
13,097,190
Class A common stock
131
Additional paid-in capital
13,097,059
To record sale of 1,309,719 Overallotment Units at $10.00 per Unit.
b.
Additional paid-in capital
130,972
Cash held in Trust Account
130,972
To record payment of cash underwriting fee on overallotment option.
c.
Cash held in Trust Account
327,430
Additional paid-in capital
327,430
To record additional proceeds from sale of 32,743 private units.
d.
Class B common stock
27
Additional paid-in capital
27
To record forfeiture of 272,570 Class B common stock.
e.
Additional paid-in capital
52
Class B common stock
1
Additional paid-in capital
51
To record 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to underwriter.
f.
Additional paid-in capital
882,261
Warrant liability
882,261
To adjust warrant liability upon partial exercise of over-allotment
g.
Additional paid-in capital
392,916
Deferred underwriting commissions
392,916
To record payment of 3% deferred underwriting fees on overallotment option.
h.
Accumulated deficit
38,722
Additional paid-in capital
38,722
To record additional costs allocated to the warrant liability related to the exercise of the overallotment option.
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:41:04 UTC.