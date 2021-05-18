Maquia Capital Acquisition : Unaudited Balance Sheet, dated May 12, 2021 (Form 8-K) 05/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

May 7, 2021 Pro Forma

Adjustments As Adjusted (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 13,000 $ - $ 13,000 Due from Sponsor 1,223,471 - 1,223,471 Total current assets 1,236,471 - 1,236,471 Cash held in Trust Account 162,400,000 13,097,190 (a) 175,693,648 (130,972 ) (b) 327,430 (c) Total Assets $ 163,636,471 $ 13,293,648 $ 176,930,119 Liabilities and STOCKholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accrued offering costs $ 719 $ - $ 719 Accrued offering costs 35,000 - 35,000 Note payable - Sponsor 177,100 - 177,100 Total current liabilities 212,819 - 212,819 Deferred underwriting commissions 4,800,000 392,916 (g) 5,192,916 Derivative warranty liabilities 10,878,415 882,261 (f) 11,760,676 Total liabilities 15,891,234 1,275,177 17,166,411 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares (at $10.15 per share), actual and adjusted 142,745,236 12,018,471 (i) 154,763,707 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,487,430 and 2,645,806 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares subject to possible redemption), actual and adjusted 249 131 (a) 265 (115 ) (i) Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,760,000 and 4,500,528 shares issued and outstanding, actual and adjusted 476 (27 ) (d) 450 1 (e) Additional paid-in capital 5,454,892 13,097,059 (a) 5,493,624 (130,972 ) (b) 327,430 (c) 27 (d) (1 ) (e) (882,261 ) (f) (392,916 ) (g) 38,722 (h) (12,018,356 ) (i) Accumulated deficit (455,616 ) (38,722) (h) (494,338 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,000,001 - 5,000,001 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 163,636,471 $ 13,293,648 $ 176,930,119 Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Note to Pro Forma Financial Statement (unaudited) NOTE 1 - CLOSING OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (the 'Company') as of May 7, 2021, adjusted for the closing of the underwriters' overallotment option and related transactions which occurred on May 10, 2021 as described below. On May 10, 2021, the Company consummated the closing of the sale of 1,309,719 additional units of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value at a price of $10 per unit (the 'Units') upon receiving notice of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option ('Overallotment Units'), generating additional gross proceeds of $13,097,190 and incurred additional offering costs of $130,972 in underwriting fees. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one warrant (each, a 'Warrant' and, collectively, the 'Warrants'). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Simultaneously with the exercise of the overallotment, the Company consummated the Private Placement of an additional 32,743 Private Placement Warrants to Maquia Investments North America, LLC., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'Sponsor'), generating gross proceeds of $327,430. As a result of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option, 372,430 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The remaining 272,570 Founders shares were forfeited. On May 12, 2021, the Company issued 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to the underwriter for services rendered and recorded $52 which is recorded as a stock issuance cost. Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option are as follows: Pro forma entry a. Cash held in Trust Account 13,097,190 Class A common stock 131 Additional paid-in capital 13,097,059 To record sale of 1,309,719 Overallotment Units at $10.00 per Unit. b. Additional paid-in capital 130,972 Cash held in Trust Account 130,972 To record payment of cash underwriting fee on overallotment option. c. Cash held in Trust Account 327,430 Additional paid-in capital 327,430 To record additional proceeds from sale of 32,743 private units. d. Class B common stock 27 Additional paid-in capital 27 To record forfeiture of 272,570 Class B common stock. e. Additional paid-in capital 52 Class B common stock 1 Additional paid-in capital 51 To record 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to underwriter. f. Additional paid-in capital 882,261 Warrant liability 882,261 To adjust warrant liability upon partial exercise of over-allotment g. Additional paid-in capital 392,916 Deferred underwriting commissions 392,916 To record payment of 3% deferred underwriting fees on overallotment option. h. Accumulated deficit 38,722 Additional paid-in capital 38,722 To record additional costs allocated to the warrant liability related to the exercise of the overallotment option. i. Class A common stock 12,018,356 Additional paid-in capital 115 Class A common stock subject to conversion 12,018,471 To restore total equity above $5,000,001. Attachments Original document

