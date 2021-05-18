Log in
    MAQC.U   US56564V2007

MAQUIA CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(MAQC.U)
Maquia Capital Acquisition : Unaudited Balance Sheet, dated May 12, 2021 (Form 8-K)

05/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET

Actual as of
May 7, 2021 		Pro Forma
Adjustments 		As Adjusted
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash $ 13,000 $ - $ 13,000
Due from Sponsor 1,223,471 - 1,223,471
Total current assets 1,236,471 - 1,236,471
Cash held in Trust Account 162,400,000 13,097,190 (a) 175,693,648
(130,972 ) (b)
327,430 (c)
Total Assets $ 163,636,471 $ 13,293,648 $ 176,930,119
Liabilities and STOCKholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued offering costs $ 719 $ - $ 719
Accrued offering costs 35,000 - 35,000
Note payable - Sponsor 177,100 - 177,100
Total current liabilities 212,819 - 212,819
Deferred underwriting commissions 4,800,000 392,916 (g) 5,192,916
Derivative warranty liabilities 10,878,415 882,261 (f) 11,760,676
Total liabilities 15,891,234 1,275,177 17,166,411
Commitments and Contingencies
Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares (at $10.15 per share), actual and adjusted 142,745,236 12,018,471 (i) 154,763,707
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - -
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,487,430 and 2,645,806 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 14,063,570 and 15,247,656 shares subject to possible redemption), actual and adjusted 249 131 (a) 265
(115 ) (i)
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,760,000 and 4,500,528 shares issued and outstanding, actual and adjusted 476 (27 ) (d) 450
1 (e)
Additional paid-in capital 5,454,892 13,097,059 (a) 5,493,624
(130,972 ) (b)
327,430 (c)
27 (d)
(1 ) (e)
(882,261 ) (f)
(392,916 ) (g)
38,722 (h)
(12,018,356 ) (i)
Accumulated deficit (455,616 ) (38,722) (h) (494,338 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 5,000,001 - 5,000,001
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 163,636,471 $ 13,293,648 $ 176,930,119

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

Note to Pro Forma Financial Statement

(unaudited)

NOTE 1 - CLOSING OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (the 'Company') as of May 7, 2021, adjusted for the closing of the underwriters' overallotment option and related transactions which occurred on May 10, 2021 as described below.

On May 10, 2021, the Company consummated the closing of the sale of 1,309,719 additional units of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value at a price of $10 per unit (the 'Units') upon receiving notice of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option ('Overallotment Units'), generating additional gross proceeds of $13,097,190 and incurred additional offering costs of $130,972 in underwriting fees. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one warrant (each, a 'Warrant' and, collectively, the 'Warrants'). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Simultaneously with the exercise of the overallotment, the Company consummated the Private Placement of an additional 32,743 Private Placement Warrants to Maquia Investments North America, LLC., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'Sponsor'), generating gross proceeds of $327,430. As a result of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their overallotment option, 372,430 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The remaining 272,570 Founders shares were forfeited. On May 12, 2021, the Company issued 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to the underwriter for services rendered and recorded $52 which is recorded as a stock issuance cost.

Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option are as follows:

Pro forma entry
a. Cash held in Trust Account 13,097,190
Class A common stock 131
Additional paid-in capital 13,097,059
To record sale of 1,309,719 Overallotment Units at $10.00 per Unit.
b. Additional paid-in capital 130,972
Cash held in Trust Account 130,972
To record payment of cash underwriting fee on overallotment option.
c. Cash held in Trust Account 327,430
Additional paid-in capital 327,430
To record additional proceeds from sale of 32,743 private units.
d. Class B common stock 27
Additional paid-in capital 27
To record forfeiture of 272,570 Class B common stock.
e. Additional paid-in capital 52
Class B common stock 1
Additional paid-in capital 51
To record 13,098 shares of Class B common stock to underwriter.
f. Additional paid-in capital 882,261
Warrant liability 882,261
To adjust warrant liability upon partial exercise of over-allotment
g. Additional paid-in capital 392,916
Deferred underwriting commissions 392,916
To record payment of 3% deferred underwriting fees on overallotment option.
h. Accumulated deficit 38,722
Additional paid-in capital 38,722
To record additional costs allocated to the warrant liability related to the exercise of the overallotment option.
i. Class A common stock 12,018,356
Additional paid-in capital 115
Class A common stock subject to conversion 12,018,471
To restore total equity above $5,000,001.

Disclaimer

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
