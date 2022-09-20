Advanced search
    MARA   US5657881067

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
10.26 USD   -5.61%
Marathon Digital : AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (FKA VERVE VENTURES, INC.) - Form 8-K

09/20/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF MARATHON

DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (FKA VERVE VENTURES, INC.)

This Amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. amends Article I, Section 7 by replacing the paragraph entitled "-QUORUM" as follows:

- QUORUM. The holders of 33-1/3% of the outstanding shares of common stock shall constitute a quorum at a meeting of stockholders for the transaction of any business. The stockholders present may adjourn the meeting despite the absence of a quorum. Except as amended above, the Bylaws remain in full force and effect as originally stated.

/s/ Hugh Gallagher
Hugh Gallagher
Chief Financial Officer
Dated as of September 14, 2022

Disclaimer

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 20:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
