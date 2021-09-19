Marathon Digital : Investor Presentation

All hash rates after August 2021 are estimates based on current shipment, delivery, and installation schedules of miners and are subject to change. * Unaudited costs include cost of electricity + hosting fees = $0.045 / kWh; excludes capital expenditure

Investing in miners not infrastructure

+7,122% from 0.18 EH/s in Jan. 2021 to

Building one of the largest & most agile enterprise Bitcoin mining operations in North America by…

*Estimates are based on total network's hash rate as of September 1, 2021 and are not a guarantee of future results. All estimates include 90% efficiency of mining operations.

Non-GAAP income from operations* = $102.4 million / month, or $1.23 billion / year

11% of the global

If all miners were deployed today & bitcoin's price was $45,000…*

As of September 1, 2021…133,000 miners purchased 1,758 BTC mined YTD 6,695 BTC held YTD

Aggressively Scaling Mining Operations To Drive Value

The Marathon Difference

Scale: Growing hash rate 536% from 2.09 EH/s Q2 2021 to 13.3 EH/s by mid 2022

Profitable: Paying $0.045 / kWh for electricity + hosting & producing BTC for $5,612 / BTC;1 margins of c. 85% upon full deployment

Agile: Investing in miners rather than infrastructure; Model provides agility & focuses on maximizing return on assets

Capital Efficient: By end of 2022, potential for return on assets of 2.24x ($2.24 in profit for every $1 spent on assets) 2

Well Capitalized: $70.9 million in cash & 6,695 BTC à $387.3 million in total liquidity;3 consistent access to capital in capital intensive industry with $0 long-term debt

Quality Relationships: With industry leaders enable low energy costs, consistent access to miners, & ample expansion opportunities

1. As of Q2 2021 2. Return on Assets = (2022 Potential Net Income / (Total Avg. Assets at Year End 2022 + 2021) / 2)

3. As of September 1, 2021