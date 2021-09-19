Marathon Digital : Investor Presentation

Building one of the largest & most agile enterprise Bitcoin mining operations in North America by…
AGGRESSIVELY INCREASING MARATHON'S HASH RATE (probability of earning bitcoin)
+7,122% from 0.18 EH/s in Jan. 2021 to
13.3 EH/s in Mid 2022
OPTIMIZING BITCOIN PRODUCTION COSTS Blended mining costs of $5,612 / BTC*
MITIGATING RISKS & INCREASING OPTIONALITY
Investing in miners not infrastructure
Hash Rate Growth
14.0
13.0
12.0
11.0
10.0
9.0
8.0
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
2.3%
1.9%
3.0
1.3%
1.8%
0.8%
2.0
0.4%
0.2%
0.4%
1.0
0.0
1/31/21
2/28/21
3/31/21
4/30/21
5/31/21
6/30/21
7/31/21
8/31/21
9/30/21
10/31/21
11/30/21
12/31/21
1/31/22
2/28/22
3/31/22
Mid
2022
MARA's Actual Hash Rate (EH/s)
MARA's % of Global Hash Rate
MARA's Projected Hash Rate (EH/s) once Deployed
All hash rates after August 2021 are estimates based on current shipment, delivery, and installation schedules of miners and are subject to change. * Unaudited costs include cost of electricity + hosting fees = $0.045 / kWh; excludes capital expenditure
Aggressively Scaling Mining Operations To Drive Value
As of September 1, 2021…133,000 miners purchased 1,758 BTC mined YTD 6,695 BTC held YTD
If all miners were deployed today & bitcoin's price was $45,000…*
11% of the global
= 87 BTC / day
bitcoin hash rate
70% carbon neutral mining operations
Revenues = $119.1 million / month, or $1.43 billion / year
Non-GAAP income from operations* = $102.4 million / month, or $1.23 billion / year
150,000
Total Number of Purchased Miners & Scheduled Deliveries
133,000
130,000
128,120
123,120
118,120
113,120
110,000
97,820
90,000
78,120
70,000
63,420
48,720
50,00038,220
32,220
30,000
10,000
-21
-21
-21
-21
-22
-22
-22
-22
-22
-22
-22
*Estimates are based on total network's hash rate as of September 1, 2021 and are not a guarantee of future results. All estimates include 90% efficiency of mining operations.
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Non-GAAPincome from operations excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense and does not include the change in fair value of the Company's investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.
The Marathon Difference
Scale: Growing hash rate 536% from 2.09 EH/s Q2 2021 to 13.3 EH/s by mid 2022
Profitable: Paying $0.045 / kWh for electricity + hosting & producing BTC for $5,612 / BTC;1 margins of c. 85% upon full deployment
Agile: Investing in miners rather than infrastructure; Model provides agility & focuses on maximizing return on assets
Capital Efficient: By end of 2022, potential for return on assets of 2.24x ($2.24 in profit for every $1 spent on assets) 2
Well Capitalized: $70.9 million in cash & 6,695 BTC à $387.3 million in total liquidity;3 consistent access to capital in capital intensive industry with $0 long-term debt
Quality Relationships: With industry leaders enable low energy costs, consistent access to miners, & ample expansion opportunities
1. As of Q2 2021 2. Return on Assets = (2022 Potential Net Income / (Total Avg. Assets at Year End 2022 + 2021) / 2)
3. As of September 1, 2021
Mining - The Engine that Fuels the Bitcoin Ecosystem
Mining- A system that adds transactions
provides security to the Bitcoin blockchain; How new bitcoins enter the market
A Miner- a computer designed to solve a mathematical algorithm (i.e., the Bitcoin code)
How it works
A Bitcoin
A miner pools
Once a block is
Once solved, the
The new block of
transaction
together "pending"
formed, miners
network checks the
verified transactions
occurs and is
Bitcoin transactions
compete to "hash"
miner's work (i.e.,
is attached to a
broadcast to
in a "block"
their block (i.e., solve
verifies their "Proof
chain of prior
the network
a cryptographic
of Work" adheres to
blocks, hence
puzzle)
rules of the Bitcoin
"blockchain" (i.e.,
protocol)
the public Bitcoin
Difficult to solve, yet simple
ledger) & the
to verify (Sudoku)
process repeats
For solving the puzzle, miners are rewarded with Bitcoin
Currently, 6.25 BTC per block / Blocks are solved, on avg., every 10 min.
