Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARA   US5657881067

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MARA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  20:02:41 28/02/2023 GMT
7.400 USD   +4.08%
06:03pMarathon Digital to Restate Certain Financial Results Following US SEC's Comment Letter
MT
05:22pMarathon Digital Holdings Cancels Conference Call and Postpones Publication of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:45pMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Digital Plans Restatement Due to Accounting Errors

02/28/2023 | 07:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. will restate certain results due to accounting errors and canceled its fourth-quarter earnings report scheduled for Tuesday.

The bitcoin-mining company's shares rose 6%, to $7.57.

On Feb. 22, Marathon received a comment letter from the Corporation Finance Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to issues including accounting matters.

The audit committee of Marathon's board concluded that audited financial statements in its Form 10-K for 2021 and unaudited statements for interim periods in several quarterly reports should no longer be relied upon.

Restatement issues include impairment of digital assets and operation of a bitcoin-mining pool that included third-party participants.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1437ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.59% 22208.4 End-of-day quote.43.29%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.29% 23490.1 End-of-day quote.41.39%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.50% 7.42 Delayed Quote.107.89%
All news about MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:03pMarathon Digital to Restate Certain Financial Results Following US SEC's Comment Letter
MT
05:22pMarathon Digital Holdings Cancels Conference Call and Postpones Publication of Fourth Q..
GL
04:45pMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim R..
AQ
02/27Top Cryptocurrencies Fall; Bitcoin Holds Above $23,000
MT
02/24Top Cryptocurrencies Slump After Key Inflation Data; Bitcoin Slides to $23,000
MT
02/23Top Cryptocurrencies Turn Higher; Bitcoin Hovers Around $24,000
MT
02/22Top Cryptocurrencies Trim Losses After Fed Minutes:..
MT
02/21Top Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Trades Below $25,000
MT
02/20Marathon Digital Holdings Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ..
AQ
02/17Top Cryptocurrencies Turn Higher; Bitcoin Advances Back to $25,000
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 M - 103 M
Net income 2022 -304 M - -253 M
Net Debt 2022 782 M - 650 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 831 M 831 M 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,11 $
Average target price 12,08 $
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick G. Thiel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh J. Gallagher Chief Financial Officer
Ashu Swami Chief Technology Officer
James G. Crawford Chief Operating Officer
Kevin A. DeNuccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.107.89%831
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.77.29%1 005
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION41.30%244
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.90.26%229
CLEANSPARK, INC.37.25%218
BIT DIGITAL, INC.105.00%101