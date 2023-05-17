Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARA   US5657881067

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MARA)
  Report
05:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
9.250 USD   -3.04%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023 - (NASDAQ: MARA)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of MARA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/marathon-loss-submission-form/?id=39475&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 10, 2021 to February 28, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the class period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 30, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/marathon-loss-submission-form/?id=39475&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MARA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 30, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-marathon-digital-holdings-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-30-2023--nasdaq-mara-301826803.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
