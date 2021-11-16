Log in
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) on Behalf of Investors

11/16/2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 15, 2021, before the market opened, Marathon revealed that during its third quarter 2021, “the Company and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility” described in Marathon’s Form 8-K dated October 13, 2020.

On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $20.52, or 27%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Marathon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 M - -
Net income 2021 21,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 252x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 686 M 5 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,40 $
Average target price 63,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick G. Thiel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simeon Salzman Chief Financial Officer
Merrick D. Okamoto Executive Chairman
James G. Crawford Chief Operating Officer
Kevin A. DeNuccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.430.65%5 679
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.147.73%4 039
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC312.12%855
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%121