|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6400 CAD
|0.00%
|-3.03%
|-39.62%
|Oct. 30
|Marathon Gold Maintained at Outperform, Speculative Risk, as Newfoundland Clears Third Berry Pit; Price Target Kept at C$1.50
|MT
|Oct. 30
|Marathon Gold's Berry Expansion Released from a Full Environmental Review by Newfoundland
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|258 M 186 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-11.00 M -7.96 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-34.00 M -24.61 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net Debt 2023 *
|74.00 M 53.55 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|402 M 291 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-33,0x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-11,3x
|Employees
|131
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|98.95%
|1 week
|-3.03%
|Current month
|+6.67%
|1 month
|+18.52%
|3 months
|-15.79%
|6 months
|-29.67%
|Current year
|-39.62%
1 week
0.61
0.67
1 month
0.49
0.71
Current year
0.49
1.25
1 year
0.49
1.25
3 years
0.49
3.73
5 years
0.49
3.73
10 years
0.11
3.73
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Matthew Manson CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2019
Julie Robertson DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2022
Paolo Toscano CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2020
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Peter MacPhail CHM
|Chairman
|-
|2022
Janice Stairs BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2017
Matthew Manson CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.45%
|40 M€
|0.00%
|0.20%
|3,543 M€
|-7.83%
|0.20%
|311 M€
|-9.06%
|-
|0.18%
|79 M€
|-4.84%
|0.01%
|3 M€
|0.00%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.6400
|0.00%
|710,962
|23-11-09
|0.6400
|+3.23%
|1,203,199
|23-11-08
|0.6200
|-4.62%
|1,087,001
|23-11-07
|0.6500
|-4.41%
|757,350
|23-11-06
|0.6800
|+3.03%
|4,297,355
Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Marathon Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Companyâs primary business focus is the exploration and development of its flagship asset, the wholly owned Valentine Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 32- kilometer system. Its prospects are located along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and include Frank Zone, Rainbow Zone, Triangle Zone, Victoria Bridge, Narrows, Victory Southwest, Victory Northeast, and the Berry Zone. In addition to the Valentine Gold Project in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Company holds 100% interests in the Bonanza Mine, a former mine located in Baker County in northeastern Oregon, the Gold Reef property, an exploration property consisting of approximately 12 hectares of claims located near Stewart, British Columbia; and a 2% net smelter returns royalty on precious metal sales by the Golden Chest mine in Idaho.
SectorGold
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0.6400CAD
Average target price
1.825CAD
Spread / Average Target
+185.16%
