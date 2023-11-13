Stock MOZ MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION
PDF Report : Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Corporation Stock price

Equities

MOZ

CA56580Q1028

Gold

Market Closed - Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Marathon Gold Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.6400 CAD 0.00% -3.03% -39.62%
Oct. 30 Marathon Gold Maintained at Outperform, Speculative Risk, as Newfoundland Clears Third Berry Pit; Price Target Kept at C$1.50 MT
Oct. 30 Marathon Gold's Berry Expansion Released from a Full Environmental Review by Newfoundland MT
Financials

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 258 M 186 M
Net income 2023 * -11.00 M -7.96 M Net income 2024 * -34.00 M -24.61 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net Debt 2023 * 74.00 M 53.55 M Net Debt 2024 * 402 M 291 M EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-33,0x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-11,3x
Employees 131
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 98.95%
Chart Marathon Gold Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Brief: Confirming Valentine Gold Project Berry Expansion Released from Provincial Environmental Assessment Process MT
Marathon Gold Says Valentine Project 50% Complete After Q3; National Bank Ascribes Neutral Bias MT
Marathon Gold Says Valentine Project 50% Complete After Q3 MT
Marathon Gold Brief: Providing Third Quarter 2023 Construction Report MT
ABB Wins Process, Power Control System Contract for Canadian Gold Project MT
Marathon Gold Brief: Publishing 2022 Sustainability Report MT
National Bank Comments on Appointment of New COO at Marathon Gold MT
Marathon Gold Appoints New COO MT
Marathon Gold Brief: Announcing Management Appointments; Includes, Gil Lawson will be joining in Role of Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2023 MT
Marathon Gold Corporation Announces Executive Changes CI
Marathon Gold Reports Construction Update At Valentine Project MT
Marathon Gold Brief: Providing Progress Report on Major Earthworks at Valentine Gold Project MT
Marathon Gold Corporation Provides Progress Report on Major Earthworks At Valentine Gold Project CI
Analyst Recommendations on Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Maintained at Outperform, Speculative Risk, at National Bank; Price Target Kept at C$1.75 MT
Marathon Gold Rises 6% on Franco-Nevada Deal, TD Maintains Outlook MT
Marathon Gold Maintained at Outperform at National Bank After Valentine Site Visit; Price Target Kept at C$1.75 MT
National Bank Maintains Rating on Marathon Gold as Valentine Project's Construction Ramps Up MT
Press releases Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Confirms Valentine Gold Project Berry Expansion Released from Provincial Environmental Assessment Process AQ
Marathon Gold Confirms Valentine Gold Project Berry Expansion Released from Provincial Environmental Assessment Process GL
News in other languages on Marathon Gold Corporation

ABB : va équiper l'exploitation minière de Marathon Gold
Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (von hanseatic stock publishing...
Original-Research: Mayfair Gold. Corp. (von hanseatic stock publishing UG (ha...
Quotes and Performance

1 week-3.03%
Current month+6.67%
1 month+18.52%
3 months-15.79%
6 months-29.67%
Current year-39.62%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.61
Extreme 0.61
0.67
1 month
0.49
Extreme 0.49
0.71
Current year
0.49
Extreme 0.49
1.25
1 year
0.49
Extreme 0.49
1.25
3 years
0.49
Extreme 0.49
3.73
5 years
0.49
Extreme 0.49
3.73
10 years
0.11
Extreme 0.11
3.73
Managers and Directors - Marathon Gold Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Matthew Manson CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2019
Julie Robertson DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2022
Paolo Toscano CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2020
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Peter MacPhail CHM
 Chairman - 2022
Janice Stairs BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2017
Matthew Manson CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2019
ETFs positioned on Marathon Gold Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
BMO JUNIOR GOLD INDEX ETF - CAD ETF BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD
0.45% 40 M€ 0.00%
VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS ETF - USD ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF - USD
0.20% 3,543 M€ -7.83%
VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS UCITS ETF - USD ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF - USD
0.20% 311 M€ -9.06% -
ISHARES S&P/TSX SMALL CAP INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF - CAD
0.18% 79 M€ -4.84%
AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY ETF - USD ETF Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF - USD
0.01% 3 M€ 0.00%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.6400 0.00% 710,962
23-11-09 0.6400 +3.23% 1,203,199
23-11-08 0.6200 -4.62% 1,087,001
23-11-07 0.6500 -4.41% 757,350
23-11-06 0.6800 +3.03% 4,297,355

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Companyâs primary business focus is the exploration and development of its flagship asset, the wholly owned Valentine Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 32- kilometer system. Its prospects are located along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and include Frank Zone, Rainbow Zone, Triangle Zone, Victoria Bridge, Narrows, Victory Southwest, Victory Northeast, and the Berry Zone. In addition to the Valentine Gold Project in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Company holds 100% interests in the Bonanza Mine, a former mine located in Baker County in northeastern Oregon, the Gold Reef property, an exploration property consisting of approximately 12 hectares of claims located near Stewart, British Columbia; and a 2% net smelter returns royalty on precious metal sales by the Golden Chest mine in Idaho.
Sector
Gold
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Marathon Gold Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0.6400CAD
Average target price
1.825CAD
Spread / Average Target
+185.16%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Gold Mining

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION Stock Marathon Gold Corporation
-39.62% 186 M $
NEWMONT CORPORATION Stock Newmont Corporation
-27.54% 39 415 M $
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Stock Barrick Gold Corporation
-9.61% 26 626 M $
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Stock Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
-9.48% 23 333 M $
POLYUS Stock Polyus
-.--% 12 285 M $
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Northern Star Resources Limited
+4.03% 8 493 M $
ROYAL GOLD, INC. Stock Royal Gold, Inc.
-4.96% 7 038 M $
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PLC Stock AngloGold Ashanti plc
-18.13% 6 705 M $
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Stock Kinross Gold Corporation
+29.53% 6 346 M $
ALAMOS GOLD INC. Stock Alamos Gold Inc.
+28.78% 5 052 M $
Gold Mining
