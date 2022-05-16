Marathon Gold : Corporate Presentation – May 2022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. More particularly and without restriction, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration plans, objectives and expectations of Marathon, future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and updates and the expected impact of exploration drilling on mineral resource estimates, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this presentation. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.
For a more detailed list of specific forward-looking statements and information applicable to Marathon, the underlying assumptions and factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, refer to Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this presentation has been approved by Mr. Tim Williams, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer of Marathon, Mr. Paolo Toscano, P.Eng. (Ont.), Vice President, Projects for Marathon, and Mr. James Powell, P.Eng. (NL), Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs for Marathon. Ms. Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo. (NL), is responsible for data quality assurance and control for Marathon. Mr. Williams and Ms. Borysenko have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this presentation. This included a site inspection, drill database verification, and independent analytical testwork.
The Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the November 2020 Valentine Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate is Robert Farmer, P.Eng. of John T Boyd Company. The Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Reserves and mine planning is Marc Schulte, P.Eng., of Moose Mountain Technical Services. Roy Eccles, P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for geological technical information including a QA/QC review of drilling and sampling data used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Paul Staples P.Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. is the Qualified Person responsible for the design of the process plant and infrastructure, and financial modelling. Peter Merry, P.Eng., of Golder Associates Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for design of the TMF and its water management infrastructure. Sheldon Smith, P.Geo., of Stantec Consulting Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for site water balance and surface water management. Shawn Russell. P.Eng. and Carolyn Anstey-Moore, P.Geo of GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited are the Qualified Persons responsible for site wide geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations. Each of Mr. Farmer, Mr. Eccles, Mr. Staples, Mr. Schulte, Mr. Merry, Mr. Smith, Mr. Russell and Mrs. Anstey-Moore are considered to be "independent" of Marathon and the Valentine Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.
Valentine Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Largest Gold Resource in Atlantic Canada
April 2021 FS: Low Initial Capital-High ROR
Released from Provincial EA March 2022, Federal EA Nearing Completion
Committed to Project Development
Investment in Communities and People
Successful Exploration for Ongoing Project Growth
Marathon Deposit Mineral Reserves
One of Canada's
Leading Gold
Why Marathon? Development Projects
2021 Drilling at the
Berry Deposit
Exploration Drilling for Growth
Provincial EA Completed
Exploration
RC Drill Program to Test Block Model
Permitting
Federal EA Nearing Ministerial Decision
Updated MRE Mid-Year 2022
Site-Specific Permitting Commenced
Notes:
Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves
Inferred Mineral Resources that are within the open pits are treated as waste and excluded from the FS economic analysis.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have economic viability
See "Notes to the Mineral Resources", slide 24 and "Notes to the Mineral Reserves", slide 25
See "Notes on non-IFRS Measures", slide 52
Unaudited cash balance at March 31, 2022
Early Works Startup Q3 2022
Project
New Technical Report Q4 2022
Develop.
Project Financing; Execution
Valentine Gold Project
Feasibility Study
Headline Results of the Valentine Feasibility Study April, 2021
Mineral Reserves and Resourcesnotes1-3
2.05 Moz. P&P Reserves (47.1 Mt at 1.36 g/t Au)
3.14 Moz. M&I Resources (56.7 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au)
1.64 Moz. Inf. Resources (29.6 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au)
Mining and Processing
Two open pits. Conventional drill & blast/truck & shovel mining. Conventional mill. Thickened tails.
C$305M Initial Capex, C$44M Expansion Capital, C$662M LOM Total Capitalnote6
LOM Total Cash Cost US$704/oz
LOM Project AISC US$833/oznote7
Valuation and Cash Flownote5
Inputs of US$1,500/oz Gold Price at US$:C$ 0.75
Post-TaxNPV5% C$600M, 31.5% IRR, 1.9 yr Payback
NPV5%/Initial Capex of 2.0x
EBITDA of C$2,048M at 53% margin
Post-Taxunlevered free cash flow of C$973M
Direct Provincial and Federal taxes of C$413M
Notes:
Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves
Inferred Mineral Resources that are within the open pits are treated as waste and excluded from the FS economic analysis.
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues including risks set forth in in Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.
4. Measured in full years, excluding 2023 stub-year covering mill commissioning and
ramp-up.
5.
See "Notes on non-IFRS Measures", slide 52
6.
LOM Total Capital is Inclusive of Initial, Expansion Capital, closure costs and salvage
7.
AISC definition includes Sustaining Capital estimated without salvage
One of Canada's
Leading Gold
Leadership Development Projects
Executive Management
Project Development
Matt Manson
Julie Robertson
Tim Williams
Paolo Toscano
Kyle Kuntz
Bob Janes
Anne-Marie Waterman
President & CEO
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
VP, Projects
Director, Projects
Construction Manager
Manager, HR
Permitting & Stakeholder Engagement
Exploration & Project Growth
Jamie Powell
Tara Oak
Mary Hatherly
Jodi Hackett
David Ross
Jessica Borysenko
Nic Capps
Adam Wall
VP, Gov. & Regulatory
Manager, Environmental
Manager, Stakeholder
Manager, CSR
Director, Mineral Resources
Manager, GIS
Manager, Exploration
Project Manager
Affairs
Assessment
Engagement
Finance & Investor Relations
Study and Engineering Consultants
Marco Galego
Sherry-Lynn Brake
Amanda Mallough
VP, Finance & Controller
Finance Manager
Sr. Associate, Investor Relations
