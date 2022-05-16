Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Marathon Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZ   CA56580Q1028

MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION

(MOZ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/16 11:15:35 am EDT
1.970 CAD   -1.99%
MARATHON GOLD : Corporate Presentation – May 2022
PU
08:05aMarathon Gold Announces 2022 First Quarter Results
AQ
05:40aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marathon Gold : Corporate Presentation – May 2022

05/16/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Corporate Update MAY 2022

Developing the Valentine Gold Project

in Newfoundland & Labrador

Matt Manson President & CEO

Julie Robertson CFO

@MarathonGoldMOZ

TSX: MOZ www.marathon-gold.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. More particularly and without restriction, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration plans, objectives and expectations of Marathon, future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and updates and the expected impact of exploration drilling on mineral resource estimates, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this presentation. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.

For a more detailed list of specific forward-looking statements and information applicable to Marathon, the underlying assumptions and factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, refer to Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this presentation has been approved by Mr. Tim Williams, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer of Marathon, Mr. Paolo Toscano, P.Eng. (Ont.), Vice President, Projects for Marathon, and Mr. James Powell, P.Eng. (NL), Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs for Marathon. Ms. Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo. (NL), is responsible for data quality assurance and control for Marathon. Mr. Williams and Ms. Borysenko have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this presentation. This included a site inspection, drill database verification, and independent analytical testwork.

The Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the November 2020 Valentine Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate is Robert Farmer, P.Eng. of John T Boyd Company. The Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Reserves and mine planning is Marc Schulte, P.Eng., of Moose Mountain Technical Services. Roy Eccles, P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for geological technical information including a QA/QC review of drilling and sampling data used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Paul Staples P.Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. is the Qualified Person responsible for the design of the process plant and infrastructure, and financial modelling. Peter Merry, P.Eng., of Golder Associates Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for design of the TMF and its water management infrastructure. Sheldon Smith, P.Geo., of Stantec Consulting Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for site water balance and surface water management. Shawn Russell. P.Eng. and Carolyn Anstey-Moore, P.Geo of GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited are the Qualified Persons responsible for site wide geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations. Each of Mr. Farmer, Mr. Eccles, Mr. Staples, Mr. Schulte, Mr. Merry, Mr. Smith, Mr. Russell and Mrs. Anstey-Moore are considered to be "independent" of Marathon and the Valentine Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.

2

Valentine Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

  • Largest Gold Resource in Atlantic Canada
  • April 2021 FS: Low Initial Capital-High ROR
  • Released from Provincial EA March 2022, Federal EA Nearing Completion
  • Committed to Project Development
  • Investment in Communities and People
  • Successful Exploration for Ongoing Project Growth

Marathon Deposit Mineral Reserves

One of Canada's

Leading Gold

Why Marathon? Development Projects

2021 Drilling at the

Berry Deposit

Exploration Drilling for Growth

Provincial EA Completed

Exploration

RC Drill Program to Test Block Model

Permitting

Federal EA Nearing Ministerial Decision

Updated MRE Mid-Year 2022

Site-Specific Permitting Commenced

Notes:

  1. Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves
  2. Inferred Mineral Resources that are within the open pits are treated as waste and excluded from the FS economic analysis.
  3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have economic viability
  4. See "Notes to the Mineral Resources", slide 24 and "Notes to the Mineral Reserves", slide 25
  5. See "Notes on non-IFRS Measures", slide 52
  6. Unaudited cash balance at March 31, 2022

Early Works Startup Q3 2022

Project

New Technical Report Q4 2022

Develop.

Project Financing; Execution

3

Valentine Gold Project

Feasibility Study

Headline Results of the Valentine Feasibility Study April, 2021

Mineral Reserves and Resourcesnotes1-3

  • 2.05 Moz. P&P Reserves (47.1 Mt at 1.36 g/t Au)
  • 3.14 Moz. M&I Resources (56.7 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au)
  • 1.64 Moz. Inf. Resources (29.6 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au)

Mining and Processing

  • Two open pits. Conventional drill & blast/truck & shovel mining. Conventional mill. Thickened tails.
  • 6,800 tpd (2.5 Mtpa) Gravity-Leach expanded to
    11,000 tpd (4.0 Mtpa) Gravity-Flotation-Leach
  • 13 Year Mine Life 2023-2036
  • Run-rate2024-2033: 173 koz/year (high grade) note4
  • Run-rate2034-2036: 56 koz/year (stockpile)

Leprechaun Deposit M&I Resources

Capital and Operating Costsnote5

  • C$305M Initial Capex, C$44M Expansion Capital, C$662M LOM Total Capitalnote6
  • LOM Total Cash Cost US$704/oz
  • LOM Project AISC US$833/oznote7

Valuation and Cash Flownote5

  • Inputs of US$1,500/oz Gold Price at US$:C$ 0.75
  • Post-TaxNPV5% C$600M, 31.5% IRR, 1.9 yr Payback
  • NPV5%/Initial Capex of 2.0x
  • EBITDA of C$2,048M at 53% margin
  • Post-Taxunlevered free cash flow of C$973M
  • Direct Provincial and Federal taxes of C$413M

Notes:

  1. Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves
  2. Inferred Mineral Resources that are within the open pits are treated as waste and excluded from the FS economic analysis.
  3. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues including risks set forth in in Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.

4. Measured in full years, excluding 2023 stub-year covering mill commissioning and

ramp-up.

4

5.

See "Notes on non-IFRS Measures", slide 52

6.

LOM Total Capital is Inclusive of Initial, Expansion Capital, closure costs and salvage

7.

AISC definition includes Sustaining Capital estimated without salvage

One of Canada's

Leading Gold

Leadership Development Projects

Executive Management

Project Development

Matt Manson

Julie Robertson

Tim Williams

Paolo Toscano

Kyle Kuntz

Bob Janes

Anne-Marie Waterman

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

VP, Projects

Director, Projects

Construction Manager

Manager, HR

Permitting & Stakeholder Engagement

Exploration & Project Growth

Jamie Powell

Tara Oak

Mary Hatherly

Jodi Hackett

David Ross

Jessica Borysenko

Nic Capps

Adam Wall

VP, Gov. & Regulatory

Manager, Environmental

Manager, Stakeholder

Manager, CSR

Director, Mineral Resources

Manager, GIS

Manager, Exploration

Project Manager

Affairs

Assessment

Engagement

Finance & Investor Relations

Study and Engineering Consultants

Marco Galego

Sherry-Lynn Brake

Amanda Mallough

VP, Finance & Controller

Finance Manager

Sr. Associate, Investor Relations

5





Marathon Gold Corporation published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
