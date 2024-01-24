Marathon Gold Corporation(TSX:MOZ) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Marathon Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Companyâs primary business focus is the exploration and development of its flagship asset, the wholly owned Valentine Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 32- kilometer system. Its prospects are located along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and include Frank Zone, Rainbow Zone, Triangle Zone, Victoria Bridge, Narrows, Victory Southwest, Victory Northeast, and the Berry Zone. In addition to the Valentine Gold Project in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Company holds 100% interests in the Bonanza Mine, a former mine located in Baker County in northeastern Oregon, the Gold Reef property, an exploration property consisting of approximately 12 hectares of claims located near Stewart, British Columbia; and a 2% net smelter returns royalty on precious metal sales by the Golden Chest mine in Idaho.

Sector Gold