Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Marathon Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZ   CA56580Q1028

MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION

(MOZ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:32 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.8900 CAD   -3.26%
01:43pMarathon Gold : December 2022 Technical Session
PU
10:26aNational Bank of Canada Says Marathon's Updated Study Reduced Value Of Valentine Project
MT
12/07Marathon Gold Details Updated Feasibility Study for Valentine Gold Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marathon Gold : December 2022 Technical Session

12/08/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEVELOPING THE

VALENTINE GOLD PROJECT

IN NEWFOUNDLAND

AND LABRADOR

Updated Feasibility Study

TSX MOZ

Technical Investor Day December 8 2022

Today's Presentation

How does this online presentation work?

Can I ask questions?

What if I must leave the presentation early?

Can they access it afterwards?

You can see the presenters, but we can't see you

Yes. Type a question in the Q&A box either during the presentation or during the question period

An archive of this presentation will be available at www.marathon-gold.comfollowing the meeting

TSX MOZ 2

Management Presenting Today

Matt Manson

President & CEO

Dave Ross

VP, Geology and

Exploration

Tim Williams

COO

Paolo Toscano

VP, Projects,

Engineering and

Construction

Julie Robertson

CFO

Jamie

Powell

VP, Government

and Regulatory

Affairs

TSX MOZ 3

Cautionary Statements

This presentation includes a summary of the information contained in Marathon Gold Corporation's updated feasibility study on its Valentine Gold Project (the "Updated FS"). Marathon expects to shortly file a technical report (the "Updated FS NI 43-101 Report") in respect of the Updated FS prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), including a description of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the updated Mineral Reserve Estimate.

Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. More particularly and without restriction, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration plans, objectives and expectations of Marathon, future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and updates and the expected impact of exploration drilling on mineral resource estimates, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this presentation. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.

For a more detailed list of specific forward-looking statements and information applicable to Marathon, the underlying assumptions and factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, refer to Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this presentation has been approved by Mr. Tim Williams, FAusIMM, COO for Marathon Gold Corporation and Mr. Paolo Toscano, P.Eng. (Ont.), VP, Projects, Engineering and Construction, Mr. James Powell, P.Eng. (NL), VP, Regulatory and Government Affairs and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo. (NL), Vice President of Geology and Exploration.

Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P. Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon. Marathon's exploration drill programs are managed by Nic Capps, P. Geo. (NL), Exploration Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Mr. Ross, Ms. Borysenko, and Mr. Capps are qualified persons under National Instrument ("NI") 43-101. Mr. Williams and Ms. Borysenko have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this presentation. This included a site inspection, drill database verification, and independent analytical testwork.

Mr. Robert Raponi, P.Eng. (NL, ON) of Ausenco Engineering Canada, is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Updated FS NI 43-101 Technical Report, and the Updated FS financial model using capital costs, operating costs, and the mining cost provided by other parties. Mr. Roy Eccles, P. Geo. (PEGNL, AB), of APEX Geoscience Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the review of the Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by John T. Boyd Company. Mr. Eccles is also the Qualified Person responsible for geological technical information including a QA/QC review of drilling and sampling data used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr. Marc Schulte, P.Eng. (NL), of Moose Mountain Technical Services, is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Reserves and mine planning. John Goode, P.Eng. (NL, ON), of J.R. Goode & Associates is the Qualified Person responsible for the metallurgical testwork program and its interpretation. Peter Merry, P.Eng. (NL, ON, NT, NU), of Golder Associates Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for design of the TMF and its water management infrastructure. Sheldon Smith, P.Geo. (NL, ON), of Stantec Consulting Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for site water balance and surface water management. Shawn Russell, P.Eng. (NL) and Carolyn Anstey-Moore, P.Geo (NL, NB) of GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited are the Qualified Persons responsible for site wide geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations. Mr. Tony Lipiec, P.Eng (ON), of SNC-Lavalin, is the Qualified Person responsible for mill and process design.

TSX MOZ 4

Non-IFRS Measures

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company has included various references in this document that constitute "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non- GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators, such as, for example, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, Total Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost. None of these specified measures is a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and these measures might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Each of these measures are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.

Total Cash Cost and Total Cash Cost per Ounce

Total Cash Cost is reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Cost reported in the FS include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Cost per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Cost divided by payable gold ounces.

All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and AISC per Ounce

AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the FS includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

FCF deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

EBITDA excludes from net earnings income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose.

TSX MOZ 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marathon Gold Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION
01:43pMarathon Gold : December 2022 Technical Session
PU
10:26aNational Bank of Canada Says Marathon's Updated Study Reduced Value Of Valentine Projec..
MT
12/07Marathon Gold Details Updated Feasibility Study for Valentine Gold Project
MT
12/07Marathon Gold Brief: 3-Pit Mine Delivers 31% increase in Mineral Res..
MT
12/07Marathon Gold Brief: Announcing "Positive" Updated Feasibility Study..
MT
12/07Marathon Gold Announces Positive Updated Feasibility Study for the Valentine Gold Proje..
GL
12/07Marathon Gold Announces Positive Updated Feasibility Study for the Valentine Gold Proje..
GL
11/09Marathon Gold : Corporate Presentation – November 2022
PU
11/09Marathon Gold Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results
GL
11/09Marathon Gold Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -8,30 M -6,09 M -6,09 M
Net cash 2022 211 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 -46,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 364 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,92 CAD
Average target price 2,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Manson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Robertson Chief Financial Officer
George D. Faught Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Williams Chief Operating Officer
Julian B. Kemp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION-71.60%267
NEWMONT CORPORATION-24.02%37 457
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.24%29 736
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.42%23 615
POLYUS-35.94%18 017
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.87%17 829