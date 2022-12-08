Marathon Gold : December 2022 Technical Session

Cautionary Statements

This presentation includes a summary of the information contained in Marathon Gold Corporation's updated feasibility study on its Valentine Gold Project (the "Updated FS"). Marathon expects to shortly file a technical report (the "Updated FS NI 43-101 Report") in respect of the Updated FS prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), including a description of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the updated Mineral Reserve Estimate.

Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. More particularly and without restriction, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration plans, objectives and expectations of Marathon, future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and updates and the expected impact of exploration drilling on mineral resource estimates, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this presentation. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.

For a more detailed list of specific forward-looking statements and information applicable to Marathon, the underlying assumptions and factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, refer to Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.