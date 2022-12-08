Marathon Gold : December 2022 Technical Session

This presentation includes a summary of the information contained in Marathon Gold Corporation's updated feasibility study on its Valentine Gold Project (the "Updated FS"). Marathon expects to shortly file a technical report (the "Updated FS NI 43-101 Report") in respect of the Updated FS prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), including a description of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the updated Mineral Reserve Estimate.
Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Marathon expects to occur are forward-looking statements. More particularly and without restriction, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information about economic analyses for the Valentine Gold Project, capital and operating costs, processing and recovery estimates and strategies, future exploration plans, objectives and expectations of Marathon, future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and updates and the expected impact of exploration drilling on mineral resource estimates, future feasibility studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this presentation. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.
For a more detailed list of specific forward-looking statements and information applicable to Marathon, the underlying assumptions and factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, refer to Marathon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this presentation has been approved by Mr. Tim Williams, FAusIMM, COO for Marathon Gold Corporation and Mr. Paolo Toscano, P.Eng. (Ont.), VP, Projects, Engineering and Construction, Mr. James Powell, P.Eng. (NL), VP, Regulatory and Government Affairs and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo. (NL), Vice President of Geology and Exploration.
Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P. Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon. Marathon's exploration drill programs are managed by Nic Capps, P. Geo. (NL), Exploration Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Mr. Ross, Ms. Borysenko, and Mr. Capps are qualified persons under National Instrument ("NI") 43-101. Mr. Williams and Ms. Borysenko have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this presentation. This included a site inspection, drill database verification, and independent analytical testwork.
Mr. Robert Raponi, P.Eng. (NL, ON) of Ausenco Engineering Canada, is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Updated FS NI 43-101 Technical Report, and the Updated FS financial model using capital costs, operating costs, and the mining cost provided by other parties. Mr. Roy Eccles, P. Geo. (PEGNL, AB), of APEX Geoscience Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the review of the Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by John T. Boyd Company. Mr. Eccles is also the Qualified Person responsible for geological technical information including a QA/QC review of drilling and sampling data used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr. Marc Schulte, P.Eng. (NL), of Moose Mountain Technical Services, is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Reserves and mine planning. John Goode, P.Eng. (NL, ON), of J.R. Goode & Associates is the Qualified Person responsible for the metallurgical testwork program and its interpretation. Peter Merry, P.Eng. (NL, ON, NT, NU), of Golder Associates Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for design of the TMF and its water management infrastructure. Sheldon Smith, P.Geo. (NL, ON), of Stantec Consulting Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for site water balance and surface water management. Shawn Russell, P.Eng. (NL) and Carolyn Anstey-Moore, P.Geo (NL, NB) of GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited are the Qualified Persons responsible for site wide geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations. Mr. Tony Lipiec, P.Eng (ON), of SNC-Lavalin, is the Qualified Person responsible for mill and process design.
TSX MOZ4
Non-IFRS Measures
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company has included various references in this document that constitute "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non- GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators, such as, for example, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, Total Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost. None of these specified measures is a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and these measures might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Each of these measures are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.
Total Cash Cost and Total Cash Cost per Ounce
Total Cash Cost is reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Cost reported in the FS include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Cost per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Cost divided by payable gold ounces.
All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and AISC per Ounce
AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the FS includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
FCF deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
EBITDA excludes from net earnings income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose.
TSX MOZ5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Marathon Gold Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:42:01 UTC.