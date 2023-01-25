Advanced search
    MOZ   CA56580Q1028

MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION

(MOZ)
2023-01-24
1.050 CAD   -1.87%
08:31aMarathon Gold Upsized Credit Facility for Valentine Gold Project
DJ
08:17aMarathon Gold Upsizes Credit Facility for Valentine Gold Project; Also Exercises Buy Back Option on Valentine Royalty
MT
07:34aMarathon Gold Brief: Says Upsized, Amended and Restated US$225M Credit Facility for the Valentine Gold Project; Also Exercises Buy Back Option on Valentine Royalty
MT
Marathon Gold Upsized Credit Facility for Valentine Gold Project

01/25/2023 | 08:31am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Marathon Gold Corp. has boosted the size of a loan to help fund the construction and development of its Valentine gold project in eastern Canada and plans to buy back a portion of the smelter royalty for the project.

The Toronto-based gold company said Wednesday it amended and restated a term loan facility with Sprott Resource Corp., lifting the loan size to $225 million from $185 million with a reduced interest margin but an increase on the back-ended production-linked payment.

The terms of the credit facility are in line with Marathon's goal of balancing traditional term loan debt and equity, without excessive debt leverage, the company said.

"With the project's construction now well underway, and this significant component of our financing completed, we are on track with the development of what will be the largest gold mining operation in Atlantic Canada," Marathon President and Chief Executive Matt Manson said.

With available credit to Marathon of $225 million, the facility will mature at the end of 2027, with a six-month extension option available, Marathon said. On top of interest payable on the loan, Marathon said $17 an ounce will be payable on 1.6 million ounces of payable gold produced by the project starting on July 31, 2025, and it will issue 10 million warrants to Sprott with a strike price of 1.35 Canadian dollars ($1.01) and a term of five years.

Marathon has plans for a three-pit mine at the Valentine project in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador. An updated feasibility study released in December projected an operation producing 195,000 ounces of gold a year for 12 years.

The company said it has provided notice that it will exercise an option to buy a half-percentage point of the 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Valentine project held by to Franco-Nevada Corp. Closing of the exercise of the buy-back option is set for Feb. 22, when Marathon said it will pay Franco-Nevada $7 million.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0831ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 1.67% 198.23 Delayed Quote.7.40%
GOLD -0.58% 1926.22 Delayed Quote.5.91%
MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION -1.87% 1.05 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
SPROTT INC. -0.18% 54.32 Delayed Quote.20.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -8,01 M -6,00 M -6,00 M
Net cash 2022 140 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 -43,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 416 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Manson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Robertson Chief Financial Officer
George D. Faught Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Williams Chief Operating Officer
Julian B. Kemp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION-0.94%311
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.62%42 378
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.81%34 100
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.46%26 148
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.56%20 699
POLYUS0.00%16 422