Marathon Oil Corporation : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

01/27/2021 | 01:14pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 3 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-corporation-declares-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301216510.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
