Marathon Oil Corporation

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

(MRO)
  
Marathon Oil : Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/16/2021 | 04:42pm EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it is rescheduling its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and conference call. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings news release on Monday, Feb. 22, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to impacts from the inclement weather in Texas.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-reschedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301229384.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
