Marathon Oil Corporation specializes in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The activity is organized around 3 product families: - crude oil and gas condensates: 172,000 barrels of oil sold per day in 2021; - natural gas: 18.1 million m3 sold per day; - liquefied natural gas: 69,000 barrels sold per day. The United States account for 95.2% of net sales.

