Feb 29 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday Rob White has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Marathon Oil Corporation
Equities
MRO
US5658491064
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.25 USD
|+0.54%
|+1.13%
|+0.37%
|10:36pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|81.92 USD
|+0.14%
|-0.57%
|-
|78.04 USD
|+0.17%
|-0.04%
|-
|24.25 USD
|+0.54%
|+1.13%
|13.92B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.37%
|13.92B
|+1.91%
|283B
|-3.04%
|132B
|+23.69%
|104B
|+8.90%
|70.96B
|-5.37%
|66.22B
|+4.58%
|54.86B
|+1.51%
|53B
|+1.10%
|44.51B
|-2.25%
|37.19B
