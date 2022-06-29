Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marathon Oil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MRO   US5658491064

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

(MRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47 2022-06-29 am EDT
23.38 USD   -3.11%
06/24S&P 500 Posts 6.4% Weekly Gain, Paring June's Losses After Weeks of Declines; Consumer Discretionary Leads Climb, Energy Bucks Rally
MT
06/24Citigroup Downgrades Marathon Oil to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $24 From $31
MT
06/24MARATHON OIL CORPORATION(NYSE : MRO) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
Thinking about buying stock in Marathon Oil, Sundial Growers, SoFi Technologies, Intel Corp, or Axsome Therapeutics?

06/29/2022 | 10:31am EDT
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for MRO, SNDL, SOFI, INTC, and AXSM.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-marathon-oil-sundial-growers-sofi-technologies-intel-corp-or-axsome-therapeutics-301577340.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
