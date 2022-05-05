Log in
    MRO   US5658491064

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

(MRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 11:15:43 am EDT
27.74 USD   +0.16%
10:46aThinking about buying stock in Nikola Corp, Marathon Oil, eBay, Redbox Entertainment, or Evofem Biosciences?
PR
10:20aCredit Suisse Lifts Marathon Oil's Price Target to $29 from $26, Notes Capex Raise on Incremental Inflation; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08:40aMARATHON OIL : 1Q 2022 Earnings Investor Package (Excel)
PU
Thinking about buying stock in Nikola Corp, Marathon Oil, eBay, Redbox Entertainment, or Evofem Biosciences?

05/05/2022 | 10:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NKLA, MRO, EBAY, RDBX, and EVFM.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-nikola-corp-marathon-oil-ebay-redbox-entertainment-or-evofem-biosciences-301540974.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
