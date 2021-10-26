Log in
First Veterans Employee Network Spirit of Freedom 5K Race Raises $25,000

10/26/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
On October 16, HONOR, Marathon Petroleum's Veterans Employee Network, and our Well ALL Ways team in Findlay, Ohio, hosted the first Spirit of Freedom 5K race, which raised more than $25,000 for K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and/or military trauma.

More than 100 employees, community members, partners and sponsors participated in the in-person race, and nearly 130 employees across multiple MPC locations participated in virtual races. Participants could choose to walk, run or ruck. Rucking, a staple in military drills and training, means carrying a weighted backpack while walking at a quick pace.

Supporting K9s For Warriors

"K9s For Warriors is truly grateful for the support through Marathon Petroleum's Spirit of Freedom 5K Race," said K9s For Warriors Community Relations Manager Stephanie Vogt. "Community events like this 5K help to give K9s a voice in areas where we may not have a presence. Not only will the race create a sense of community where participants can rally to support Marathon's efforts and ultimately K9s, it will also raise awareness about the epidemic of veteran suicide in our country and the availability of the K9s program to all veterans in need and raise funds for the K9s For Warriors mission."

MPC Executive Protection & Global Security Operations Center Coordinator, military service member and HONOR member, Zac Driskell helped coordinate the race.

"This cause is very personal to me, because I have unfortunately seen the impacts of suicide among veterans. By supporting organizations such as K9s For Warriors, we hope to see an increase in mental health support," said Driskell. "The team did a great job coordinating the inaugural Spirit of Freedom 5K race, and we are already discussing potential plans for a 2022 event."

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 18:45:02 UTC.


