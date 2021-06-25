Log in
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MPLX LP : to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results August 4, 2021

06/25/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
FINDLAY, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2021 second-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Jamie Madere, Manager, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-august-4-2021-301320429.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2021
