Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
MPLX LP : to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 2

09/25/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Evan Barbosa, Manager, Investor Relations
Jim Mallamaci, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-announce-2020-third-quarter-financial-results-nov-2-301138328.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2020
