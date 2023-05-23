Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28:52 2023-05-23 pm EDT
109.95 USD   -0.61%
02:21pMarathon Confirms OSHA Is Investigating Fatal Galveston Bay Refinery Fire -- OPIS
DJ
05/19Texas oil refinery 'dangerous' says lawyer for worker killed in fire
RE
05/19Mizuho Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $148 From $160, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Confirms OSHA Is Investigating Fatal Galveston Bay Refinery Fire -- OPIS

05/23/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating last week's fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s 625,000 b/d Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery that left one worker dead, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

"A full investigation is being conducted to determine the root cause, and OSHA is performing their own investigation," spokesman Jamal Kheiry said in an email to OPIS. "The safety of our workers and the community remains paramount and fundamental in everything we do."

Kheiry, however, did not respond to a question about market speculation that a gasoline production unit was damaged by the May 15 fire and could be offline for an extended period. "We don't have additional information to provide on our operations," he said.

A Marathon filing last week with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the facility's "Ultraformer Unit No. 3," the larger of the refinery's two reformers, was involved in the fire that left one worker dead and two more injured.

A reformer upgrades heavy naphtha into gasoline blendstock by raising its octane.

Any possible gasoline supply outages would draw attention as refiners typically maximize their gasoline production ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, which is traditionally considered the start of the high-demand summer driving season.


This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.


--Reporting by Frank Tang, ftang@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1420ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.29% 77.11 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.52% 110.03 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
WTI 1.34% 73.22 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
02:21pMarathon Confirms OSHA Is Investigating Fatal Galveston Bay Refinery Fire -- OPIS
DJ
05/19Texas oil refinery 'dangerous' says lawyer for worker killed in fire
RE
05/19Mizuho Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $148 From $160, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/19Marathon Petroleum Corporation Announces Resignation of Toni Townes-Whitley from the Bo..
CI
05/19MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
05/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Marathon Petroleum to $138 From $154, Maintains N..
MT
05/17Attorneys for Texas refinery workers say they will sue Marathon after fatal blaze
RE
05/16Marathon Petroleum Corporation - A night on the ice brings families together in Dickins..
AQ
05/16Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on Marathon Petroleum to $146 From $150, Maintains Buy..
MT
05/16U.S. refiners build new oil processing as travel rises
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 B - -
Net income 2023 7 753 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,13x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 46 938 M 46 938 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,63 $
Average target price 144,28 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-HR, Health & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.95%46 938
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.83%424 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.62%188 232
BP PLC1.42%104 539
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION36.60%101 756
PHILLIPS 66-8.78%43 849
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer