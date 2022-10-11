Advanced search
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
106.06 USD   -0.73%
Marathon Petroleum : A MESSAGE FROM MICHAEL J. HENNIGAN - Form 8-K

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
A MESSAGE FROM MICHAEL J. HENNIGAN

October 11, 2022

Dear Colleagues and Shareholders,

This past April, I shared with you that I had been diagnosed with throat cancer and would be undergoing treatment. Today, I want to share a very positive update. I completed the seven-week radiation and chemotherapy treatment protocol for this condition a few months ago. As is routine for this type of cancer, I recently underwent a series of tests and scans to determine the effectiveness of that treatment. I am very pleased to report that the results indicate no sign of cancer. While my prognosis is excellent and I am pleased to share this encouraging outcome with you, I will as a matter of course be monitored in the future.

I want to express my sincere thanks to all employees, as well as investors and business leaders, who offered their words of encouragement. It was very uplifting and I am extremely grateful.

I remain focused on the future and honored to lead Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Thanks for your support.

Mike.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 171 B - -
Net income 2022 11 449 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,82x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 52 884 M 52 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 51,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,06 $
Average target price 121,06 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Independent Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-HR, Health & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION65.74%52 884
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.53%411 929
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.59%185 396
BP PLC39.92%94 062
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.06%68 983
PHILLIPS 6625.74%43 829