Marathon Petroleum : A MESSAGE FROM MICHAEL J. HENNIGAN - Form 8-K

A MESSAGE FROM MICHAEL J. HENNIGAN
October 11, 2022
Dear Colleagues and Shareholders,
This past April, I shared with you that I had been diagnosed with throat cancer and would be undergoing treatment. Today, I want to share a very positive update. I completed the seven-week radiation and chemotherapy treatment protocol for this condition a few months ago. As is routine for this type of cancer, I recently underwent a series of tests and scans to determine the effectiveness of that treatment. I am very pleased to report that the results indicate no sign of cancer. While my prognosis is excellent and I am pleased to share this encouraging outcome with you, I will as a matter of course be monitored in the future.
I want to express my sincere thanks to all employees, as well as investors and business leaders, who offered their words of encouragement. It was very uplifting and I am extremely grateful.
I remain focused on the future and honored to lead Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Thanks for your support.
Mike.
Disclaimer
Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:10 UTC.