    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/27/2022 | 02:11pm EST
FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 16, 2022.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-announces-quarterly-dividend-301470067.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
