    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
128.38 USD   +0.40%
05:56pMarathon Petroleum Corp. to Report First-Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2023
PR
09:48aUBS Initiates Marathon Petroleum at Buy Rating With $165 Price Target
MT
03/08Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Off Wednesday Lows
MT
Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report First-Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:56pm EST
FINDLAY, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 first-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-2-2023-301768512.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
