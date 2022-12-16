Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
109.75 USD   -1.01%
05:34pMarathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on January 31, 2023
PR
12/15U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
RE
12/13Marathon Petroleum named among BNSF Sustainability Award winners
AQ
Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on January 31, 2023

12/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST
FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-january-31-2023-301705529.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
