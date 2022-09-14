Advanced search
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
98.32 USD   +0.69%
04:21pMarathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2022
PR
09/12Piper Sandler Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $110 from $111, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
09/12How a free pool day in North Dakota will benefit sea turtles in Hawaii
AQ
Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2022

09/14/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss 2022 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-1-2022-301624722.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
