Marathon Petroleum : Detroit refinery funds project to add benches at bus stops

Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery is helping residents in the community find a comfortable spot to rest while they wait for the bus. The refinery gave an $8,000 grant to Sit On It Detroit, a non-profit organization building and installing wooden benches along major bus routes within the 48217 community. They create sustainable street seats for people waiting at the bus stop. Some of the benches are built with a mini-library stocked with books for people to take.

"The benches fill a few needs in our community. They help give people a comfortable spot to sit while they wait for the bus, and the library/pantry storage area allows people to donate or take a book or pantry item if needed," said Dave Leaver, General Manager of the Detroit refinery. "It's great to see them out in the community."

Sit On It Detroit was started in 2013 by two college students who saw a need in the community. Since then, they have built hundreds of benches. The Detroit refinery hopes this project helps improve the quality of life for residents in the area.