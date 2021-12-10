Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Petroleum : Detroit refinery funds project to add benches at bus stops

12/10/2021 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery is helping residents in the community find a comfortable spot to rest while they wait for the bus. The refinery gave an $8,000 grant to Sit On It Detroit, a non-profit organization building and installing wooden benches along major bus routes within the 48217 community. They create sustainable street seats for people waiting at the bus stop. Some of the benches are built with a mini-library stocked with books for people to take.

"The benches fill a few needs in our community. They help give people a comfortable spot to sit while they wait for the bus, and the library/pantry storage area allows people to donate or take a book or pantry item if needed," said Dave Leaver, General Manager of the Detroit refinery. "It's great to see them out in the community."

Sit On It Detroit was started in 2013 by two college students who saw a need in the community. Since then, they have built hundreds of benches. The Detroit refinery hopes this project helps improve the quality of life for residents in the area.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
02:32pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Detroit refinery funds project to add benches at bus stops
PU
12/09JPMorgan Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $80 from $82, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
12/08MARATHON PETROLEUM : plants hundreds of trees at Ohio park
PU
12/07Energy Up As Omicron Fears Fade, EPA Tweaks Ethanol Guidance -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/07Marathon Petroleum - Watch, One-million-pound project completed at Robinson refinery
AQ
12/06WATCH : One-million-pound project completed at Robinson refinery
PU
12/03Virent's bio-based fuel used in historic commercial passenger flight using 100% sustain..
AQ
12/01Marathon Petroleum - U.S. Senator John Hoeven tours Dickinson Renewable Diesel Facilit
AQ
12/01Goldman Sachs Trims Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $72 From $73, Reiterates Buy R..
MT
11/30MARATHON PETROLEUM : U.S. Senator John Hoeven tours Dickinson Renewable Diesel Facility
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 B - -
Net income 2021 9 348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,40x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 38 991 M 38 991 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 63,34 $
Average target price 74,11 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION53.14%38 991
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.89%265 064
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.89%227 737
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD23.73%206 562
BP PLC34.83%89 005
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.49%76 186