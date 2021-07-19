Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Petroleum : El Paso refinery partners with Texas Tech University to establish dental fund for low-income patients

07/19/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employees from Marathon's El Paso refinery were recently part of a historic night at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - El Paso.

In addition to being on hand to celebrate the university's Hunt School of Dental Medicine's inaugural class, it was announced the dental program was the recipient of a $30,000 gift from Marathon Petroleumto establish the Dental Patient Fund, assisting low-income patients across El Paso County.

'We are proud to support the communities where we live and work,' said El Paso Refinery General Manager C.P. Patsatzis. 'Community investment is an integral part of our collaboration with community stakeholders to positively impact our region. Establishing a dental clinic in the heart of the neighborhood where our refinery is located is an opportunity we are excited to support.'

From a state-of-the-art 38,000 square-foot public clinic, the new dental school's first class of 40 studentsis set to begin treating patients, under the supervision of faculty, in late Fall of this year. Eventually, the clinic expects over 60,000 patient encounters annually once the school's first four classes have begun their training-becoming the top dental-care destination in the West Texas/Southern New Mexico region.

'With 42% of the inaugural class hailing from West Texas and border regions in Texas, our anticipation is dental students will remain in the area after graduation to serve in the communities that have supported them through their health care journey,' said Richard C. Black, D.D.S., M.S., dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine. 'Of the class, 60% consider themselves bilingual or multilingual. This will also aid our students in preparing to be culturally competent providers.'

This donation aligns with Marathon Petroleum's community investment approach, which focus on priority areas where the company can make a positive, measurable impact. This includes programs that promote thriving communities by helping address basic needs, and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for professional success through high-quality educational training.

The investment in the Dental Patient Fundwill provide access for residents in the Borderland, especially families in the 79905 ZIP code who might not otherwise have the resources for quality dental care.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 19:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
03:10pMARATHON PETROLEUM : El Paso refinery partners with Texas Tech University to est..
PU
08:25aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's PT to $65 From $..
MT
07/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Adding to Friday Selloff
MT
07/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking Again Despite Modest Gains in Crude Oil, N..
MT
07/14RBC Lowers Price Targets on Six Refiners Ahead of Q2 Results, Citing Updated ..
MT
07/14MARATHON PETROLEUM : RBC Cuts Price Target on Marathon Petroleum to $71 From $74..
MT
07/09MARATHON PETROLEUM : Catlettsburg refinery continues partnership with A.D. Lewis..
PU
07/09MARATHON PETROLEUM : Barclays Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $63 F..
MT
07/08MARATHON PETROLEUM : Mandan refinery employees focus on feeding those in need
PU
07/08MARATHON PETROLEUM : Mandan refinery employees focus on feeding those in need
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 163 M - -
Net income 2021 445 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 33 931 M 33 931 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 53,26 $
Average target price 69,94 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION28.77%39 849
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.06%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.78%206 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.40%180 266
BP PLC14.70%91 257
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.48%79 000