  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
News 
Summary

Marathon Petroleum : Growing partnership with Rose Park Elementary School in Salt Lake City

12/15/2021 | 05:39pm EST
The team from the maintenance department at the Salt Lake City refinery

Marathon Petroleum's Salt Lake City refinery is helping the Rose Park Elementary School blossom inside and outside the classroom. The refinery awarded the school a $5,000 grant to purchase new library books and fund two family night events focused on wellness and literacy at home.

Ten employees from the refinery's maintenance department also volunteered their time to redesign the school's outdoor garden. Volunteers added raised wood garden beds and galvanized steel garden beds complete with a new irrigation system. Teachers are planning hands-on lessons about food production and gardening for students.

"We wanted to make sure students and teachers were set up for success when they start planting and learning in the spring," said Christopher Rinne, Maintenance Dept. Manager at the Salt Lake City refinery. "The teachers were ecstatic about the transformation."

The volunteers plan to return in the spring to help commission the irrigation system and make sure it works well for planting.

"Thank you, Marathon Petroleum. Our teachers and students will benefit for years to come," said Nicole Obrien, Rose Park Elementary School Principal. "Your support will allow us to continue providing the best education for our students."

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:38:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 B - -
Net income 2021 9 348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,34x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 38 462 M 38 462 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 62,48 $
Average target price 74,11 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION50.99%38 443
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.30%260 534
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.62%224 036
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.89%198 902
BP PLC32.52%87 695
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.76%74 460