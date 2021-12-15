Marathon Petroleum : Growing partnership with Rose Park Elementary School in Salt Lake City

The team from the maintenance department at the Salt Lake City refinery

Marathon Petroleum's Salt Lake City refinery is helping the Rose Park Elementary School blossom inside and outside the classroom. The refinery awarded the school a $5,000 grant to purchase new library books and fund two family night events focused on wellness and literacy at home.

Ten employees from the refinery's maintenance department also volunteered their time to redesign the school's outdoor garden. Volunteers added raised wood garden beds and galvanized steel garden beds complete with a new irrigation system. Teachers are planning hands-on lessons about food production and gardening for students.

"We wanted to make sure students and teachers were set up for success when they start planting and learning in the spring," said Christopher Rinne, Maintenance Dept. Manager at the Salt Lake City refinery. "The teachers were ecstatic about the transformation."

The volunteers plan to return in the spring to help commission the irrigation system and make sure it works well for planting.

"Thank you, Marathon Petroleum. Our teachers and students will benefit for years to come," said Nicole Obrien, Rose Park Elementary School Principal. "Your support will allow us to continue providing the best education for our students."