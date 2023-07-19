By Dan Molinski

Marathon Petroleum on Wednesday reported excessive emissions following issues with a Residual Hydrotreating Unit at its Galveston Bay refining complex in Texas.

In a regulatory filing to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery cited "drag valve issues" that forced it "to de-pressure to [the] flare to lower pressure and re-stabilize [the] unit" before it resumed normal operations.

It said the incident happened late Tuesday, and that the above-normal emissions of sulfur dioxide and other gases lasted four-and-a-half hours.

Marathon's 593,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refining complex is located about 40 miles southeast of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 1303ET