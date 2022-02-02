Marathon Petroleum : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K 02/02/2022 | 06:29am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results •Reported fourth-quarter net income of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share; reported adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share •Returned approximately $3 billion of capital through share repurchases since Oct 31; completed approximately 55% of $10 billion repurchase program through Jan 31; announced an incremental $5 billion repurchase authorization •Announced 2022 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.7 billion; approximately 50% of growth capital for Martinez refinery conversion •Martinez renewable fuels project total cost of $1.2 billion; approximately $300 million spent to date, $700 million for 2022, and $200 million for 2023

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $285 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $608 million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the adjustments exclude $132 million of pre-tax charges related to senior note redemptions and include an incremental $112 million of tax expense to adjust all results to a 24% rate. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables. "In 2021, we progressed all three of our strategic initiatives" said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "On our portfolio, we completed the Speedway sale, started up our Dickinson renewable diesel facility, and progressed the conversion of our Martinez refinery into a renewable fuels facility. Commercially, we executed initiatives to enhance the value of our assets by securing logistically advantaged feedstocks through our JV with ADM to supply feedstock to Dickinson and adding pretreatment facilities. Throughout this year, we maintained $1.5 billion of cost reductions and today, the announcement of our 2022 capital outlook reflects our continued commitment to capital discipline. "Another focus has been to return capital to shareholders. We have completed approximately 55% of our $10 billion capital return program and today, as part of our long term commitment to return capital, announced an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization."



1



Results from Operations Income from operations was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $795 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing(a) $ 881 $ (1,579) $ 1,016 $ (5,189) Midstream 1,070 974 4,061 3,708 Corporate (173) (175) (696) (800) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments 1,778 (780) 4,381 (2,281) Items not allocated to segments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,185 - - Impairment and idling expenses - (146) (81) (9,741) Restructuring expenses - (19) - (367) Litigation - 84 - 84 Gain on sale of assets - 66 - 66 Transaction-related costs - - - (8) Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,778 $ 390 $ 4,300 $ (12,247) Speedway $ - $ 419 $ 613 $ 1,701 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 25 - - Gain on sale of assets - - 11,682 - Transaction-related costs - (39) (46) (114) Income from discontinued operations $ - $ 405 $ 12,249 $ 1,587 Income (loss) from continuing and discontinued operations $ 1,778 $ 795 $ 16,549 $ (10,660) (a) Includes last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation charges of $305 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $561 million for the year 2020.



2



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $907 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes $426 million of EBITDA from Speedway discontinued operations. As detailed in the table below, adjusted EBITDA is shown for both continuing and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations excludes refining planned turnaround costs. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing Segment Segment income (loss) from operations $ 881 $ (1,579) $ 1,016 $ (5,189) Add: Depreciation and amortization 464 465 1,870 1,857 Refining planned turnaround costs 204 107 582 832 Storm impacts - - 50 - LIFO liquidation charge - 305 - 561 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1,549 (702) 3,518 (1,939) Midstream Segment Segment income from operations 1,070 974 4,061 3,708 Add: Depreciation and amortization 335 343 1,329 1,353 Storm impacts - - 20 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1,405 1,317 5,410 5,061 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 2,954 615 8,928 3,122 Corporate (173) (175) (696) (800) Add: Depreciation and amortization 14 41 109 165 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,795 $ 481 $ 8,341 $ 2,487 Speedway Speedway $ - $ 419 $ 613 $ 1,701 Add: Depreciation and amortization(a) - 7 3 244 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ - $ 426 $ 616 $ 1,945 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 2,795 $ 907 $ 8,957 $ 4,432 (a)As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway.

Refining & Marketing (R&M) R&M segment income from operations was $881 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus a loss of $702 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $204 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also excludes a non-cash LIFO liquidation charge of $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in

3



R&M earnings was primarily due to higher crack spreads in all regions, wider differentials, and higher throughput. R&M margin was $15.88 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $7.42 per barrel, excluding the LIFO liquidation charge, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day. Midstream Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $974 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue partially offset by higher operating expenses. Corporate and Items Not Allocated Corporate expenses totaled $173 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Speedway This business was sold on May 14, 2021. Historic results are reported as discontinued operations. Financial Position and Liquidity As of Dec. 31, 2021, MPC had $10.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. There were no borrowings outstanding under the company's $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility. MPC debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $7.0 billion, excluding MPLX debt. MPC's debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX, was 21% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter, the company redeemed $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due May 2023, and $850 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due December 2023. Both redemptions required payment of make-whole premiums. Strategic and Operations Update The company repurchased approximately $3 billion of company shares from October 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Approximately 55% of the $10 billion repurchase program has been completed. Additionally, on February 2, the company announced that its board of directors has approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. The authorization has no expiration date. MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time. MPC's capital spending outlook for 2022 is $1.7 billion. Approximately 80% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 20% on sustaining capital. Of the $1.3 billion of growth capital, approximately 50% is currently allocated to completing the Martinez refinery conversion. Total project cost for Martinez is expected to be $1.2 billion with approximately $200 million remaining in 2023. MPC has already sourced some advantaged feedstock for Martinez and is engaged in negotiations with multiple parties for the balance. The company's strategy is multi-faceted including long term

4



arrangements, joint ventures and alliances. The Martinez facility is expected to produce 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities coming online in 2023. The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023. The Midstream segment remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. MPLX announced a capital outlook of $900 million, of which approximately $760 million is growth capital. MPLX continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its logistics to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

2022 Capital Plan ($ millions) MPC (excluding MPLX) Refining & Marketing Segment: $ 1,625 Growth - Ongoing Projects 525 Growth - Renewables 800 Maintenance 300 Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX) 10 Corporate and Other (a) 100 Total MPC (excluding MPLX) $ 1,735 MPLX Total $ 900 (a) Does not include capitalized interest

First Quarter 2022 Outlook Refining & Marketing Segment: Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.10 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,300 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 155 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 465 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 2,685 Other charge and blendstocks 200 Total 2,885 (a)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

Corporate (in millions) $ 170



5



Conference Call At 11:00 a.m. EST today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

###

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com. Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071 Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Brian Worthington, Manager Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312 Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, including the completion of the Speedway sale proceeds capital return program within the anticipated timeframe, operating cost and capital expenditure reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance goals.You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "proposition," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited

6



to: general economic, political or regulatory developments, including inflation, changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas or NGLs, or taxation; the magnitude, duration and extent of future resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, including the continuation or re-imposition of travel restrictions, business and school closures, increased remote work, stay at home orders and other actions taken by individuals, government and the private sector to stem the spread of the virus; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects or transactions, including the conversion of the Martinez Refinery to a renewable fuels facility and joint venture with ADM; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives for the Kenai refinery or other portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.



7



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per-share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues and other income: Sales and other operating revenues(a) $ 35,336 $ 17,972 $ 119,983 $ 69,779 Income (loss) from equity method investments(b) 152 102 458 (935) Net gain on disposal of assets 18 64 21 70 Other income 102 49 468 118 Total revenues and other income 35,608 18,187 120,930 69,032 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a) 32,184 17,216 110,008 65,733 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,185) - - Impairment expense - 146 - 8,426 Depreciation and amortization 813 849 3,364 3,375 Selling, general and administrative expenses 656 630 2,537 2,710 Restructuring expenses - 19 - 367 Other taxes 177 122 721 668 Total costs and expenses 33,830 17,797 116,630 81,279 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,778 390 4,300 (12,247) Net interest and other financial costs 430 333 1,483 1,365 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,348 57 2,817 (13,612) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations 243 (193) 264 (2,430) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 1,105 250 2,553 (11,182) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 324 8,448 1,205 Net income (loss) 1,105 574 11,001 (9,977) Less net income (loss) attributable to: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 21 20 100 81 Noncontrolling interests 310 269 1,163 (232) Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774 $ 285 $ 9,738 $ (9,826) Per share data Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.28 $ (0.06) $ 2.03 $ (16.99) Discontinued operations - 0.50 13.31 1.86 Net income (loss) per share $ 1.28 $ 0.44 $ 15.34 $ (15.13) Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 605 650 634 649 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.27 $ (0.06) $ 2.02 $ (16.99) Discontinued operations - 0.50 13.22 1.86 Net income (loss) per share $ 1.27 $ 0.44 $ 15.24 $ (15.13) Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 609 650 638 649 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (a)In accordance with discontinued operations accounting, Speedway sales to retail customers and net results are reflected in income from discontinued operations, net of tax, and Refining & Marketing intercompany sales to Speedway prior to May 14, 2021, are presented as third-party sales. (b)The YTD 2020 period includes $1.3 billion of impairment expense.

8



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing(a) $ 881 $ (1,579) $ 1,016 $ (5,189) Midstream 1,070 974 4,061 3,708 Corporate (173) (175) (696) (800) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments 1,778 (780) 4,381 (2,281) Items not allocated to segments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,185 - - Impairment and idling expenses(b) - (146) (81) (9,741) Restructuring expenses(c) - (19) - (367) Litigation - 84 - 84 Gain on sale of assets - 66 - 66 Transaction-related costs(d) - - - (8) Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,778 390 4,300 (12,247) Net interest and other financial costs 430 333 1,483 1,365 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,348 57 2,817 (13,612) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations 243 (193) 264 (2,430) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 1,105 $ 250 $ 2,553 $ (11,182) Income Summary for Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (a)Includes last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation charges of $305 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $561 million for the year 2020. (b)The 2021 YTD period includes impairment expenses related to long-lived assets and equity method investments. The 2020 YTD period includes $7.4 billion goodwill impairment, $1.3 billion impairment of equity method investments and $1.0 billion impairment of long-lived assets. (c)Restructuring expenses for the year 2020 include $195 million of exit costs related to the Martinez and Gallup refineries and $172 million of employee separation costs. (d)2020 includes costs incurred in connection with the Midstream strategic review.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Speedway $ - $ 419 $ 613 $ 1,701 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 25 - - Gain on sale of assets - - 11,682 - Transaction-related costs(a) - (39) (46) (114) Income from discontinued operations - 405 12,249 1,587 Net interest and other financial costs - 5 6 20 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes - 400 12,243 1,567 Provision for income taxes on discontinued operations - 76 3,795 362 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 324 $ 8,448 $ 1,205 Income Summary for Discontinued Operations (Unaudited) (a)Costs related to the Speedway separation.



9



Capital Expenditures and Investments (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing $ 373 $ 175 $ 911 $ 1,170 Midstream 225 199 731 1,398 Corporate(a) 53 40 173 186 Speedway - 77 177 277 Total $ 651 $ 491 $ 1,992 $ 3,031 (a)Includes capitalized interest of $20 million, $21 million, $68 million and $106 million for the fourth quarter 2021, the fourth quarter 2020, the year 2021 and the year 2020, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge(a) $ 15.88 $ 7.42 $ 13.36 $ 8.96 LIFO liquidation charge - (1.31) - (0.59) Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 15.88 $ 6.11 $ 13.36 $ 8.37 Less: Refining operating costs, excluding storm impacts(b) 5.36 5.14 5.02 5.68 Storm impacts on refining operating cost(c) - - 0.05 - Distribution costs(d) 4.93 5.44 5.04 5.37 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.75 0.46 0.57 0.88 Depreciation and amortization 1.72 2.00 1.83 1.96 Plus (Less): Other(e) 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.03 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations $ 3.26 $ (6.79) $ 0.99 $ (5.49) Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.38 $ 3.74 $ 3.40 $ 3.66 (a)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c)Storms in the first and third quarters of 2021 resulted in higher costs, including maintenance and repairs. (d)Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (e)Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income.



10



Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a) 3,600 3,223 3,425 3,222 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b) 2,874 2,860 2,874 2,963 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b) 94 82 91 82 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 2,700 2,335 2,621 2,418 Other charge and blendstocks 236 193 178 165 Net refinery throughput 2,936 2,528 2,799 2,583 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 48 47 47 49 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 52 53 53 51 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 1,574 1,344 1,446 1,314 Distillates 1,025 892 965 905 Propane 55 51 52 51 Feedstocks and special products 203 176 250 244 Heavy fuel oil 28 28 31 28 Asphalt 84 76 91 81 Total 2,969 2,567 2,835 2,623 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd) 70 36 59 60 (a)Includes intersegment sales. (b)Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. Excludes idled Martinez and Gallup facilities and our Dickinson plant in renewable diesel service.



11



Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (Unaudited) Gulf Coast Region Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 17.13 $ 5.96 $ 12.46 $ 6.71 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 4.08 3.42 4.00 4.13 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.37 0.12 0.44 0.70 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.25 1.47 1.41 1.45 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 1,130 997 1,041 987 Other charge and blendstocks 173 113 124 129 Gross refinery throughput 1,303 1,110 1,165 1,116 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 62 57 61 63 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 38 43 39 37 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 657 538 554 498 Distillates 426 389 389 385 Propane 30 28 26 26 Feedstocks and special products 193 172 199 215 Heavy fuel oil 8 3 6 7 Asphalt 18 15 19 17 Total 1,332 1,145 1,193 1,148 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 42 12 30 36 (a)The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d)Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.



12



Mid-Continent Region Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 11.80 $ 8.22 $ 13.05 $ 10.07 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 4.96 5.03 4.47 5.19 Refining planned turnaround costs 1.40 0.84 0.87 0.86 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.57 1.83 1.58 1.79 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 1,074 936 1,096 989 Other charge and blendstocks 86 71 63 52 Gross refinery throughput 1,160 1,007 1,159 1,041 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 26 26 26 26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 74 74 74 74 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 620 560 606 550 Distillates 407 346 398 355 Propane 19 17 19 18 Feedstocks and special products 40 15 57 48 Heavy fuel oil 10 11 12 11 Asphalt 66 61 72 63 Total 1,162 1,010 1,164 1,045 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 15 12 11 10 (a)The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d)Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.



13



West Coast Region Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 21.72 $ 9.28 $ 16.06 $ 11.69 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 8.64 9.27 7.89 9.57 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.22 0.42 0.14 1.23 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.34 1.61 1.46 1.56 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 496 402 484 442 Other charge and blendstocks 47 45 50 44 Gross refinery throughput 543 447 534 486 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 63 72 66 70 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 37 28 34 30 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 297 246 286 266 Distillates 192 157 178 165 Propane 6 6 7 7 Feedstocks and special products 33 19 43 32 Heavy fuel oil 17 20 23 19 Asphalt - - - 1 Total 545 448 537 490 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 13 12 18 14 (a)The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d)Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.

14



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a) 5,672 4,838 5,542 4,805 Terminal throughput (mbpd) 2,889 2,606 2,886 2,673 Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(b) 5,444 5,265 5,258 5,475 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b) 8,479 8,677 8,401 8,613 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b) 549 585 551 562 Midstream Operating Statistics (Unaudited) (a)Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b)Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

(In millions) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,291 $ 5,874 Short-term investments 5,548 7,352 MPC debt 6,968 9,089 MPLX debt 18,571 18,254 Total consolidated debt(a) 25,539 27,343 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 965 986 Equity 32,616 34,978 Shares outstanding 579 622 Select Financial Data (Unaudited) (a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows: Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. For all periods presented, we applied a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income or loss. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends.

15



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774 $ 285 $ 9,738 $ (9,826) Pre-tax adjustments: Gain on Speedway sale - - (11,682) - Senior notes redemption make-whole premiums 132 - 132 - LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,210) - - Impairment and idling expenses - 146 81 9,741 Restructuring expenses - 19 - 367 LIFO liquidation charge - 305 - 561 Litigation - (84) - (84) Pension settlement - - 49 - Gain on sale of assets - (66) - (66) Transaction-related costs - 39 46 122 Storm impacts - - 70 - Tax impact of adjustments(a) (112) (22) 3,159 (1,731) Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments - (20) (30) (1,315) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 794 $ (608) $ 1,563 $ (2,231) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.27 $ 0.44 $ 15.24 $ (15.13) Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.30 $ (0.94) $ 2.45 $ (3.44) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC (a)Income taxes for adjusted earnings was calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income (loss) for these periods. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA & Segment Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA represent earnings before net interest and other financial costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense as well as adjustments to exclude refining turnaround costs, items not allocated to segment results and other items shown in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to analyze and compare our operating performance between periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our business or in the case of turnarounds, which provide benefits over multiple years. We also believe that excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to segment income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



16



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774 $ 285 $ 9,738 $ (9,826) Plus (Less): Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (324) (8,448) (1,205) Net interest and other financial costs 430 333 1,483 1,365 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 331 289 1,263 (151) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 243 (193) 264 (2,430) Depreciation and amortization 813 849 3,308 3,375 Refining planned turnaround costs 204 107 582 832 Storm impacts - - 70 - LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,185) - - Impairment and idling expenses(a) - 146 81 9,741 Restructuring expenses - 19 - 367 LIFO liquidation charge - 305 - 561 Litigation - (84) - (84) Gain on sale of assets - (66) - (66) Transaction-related costs - - - 8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,795 $ 481 $ 8,341 $ 2,487 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (a)Impairments of $56 million in the year 2021 are included in depreciation and amortization expense on the statements of income. Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 324 $ 8,448 $ 1,205 Plus (Less): Net interest and other financial costs - 5 6 20 Provision for income taxes - 76 3,795 362 Depreciation and amortization(a) - 7 3 244 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (25) - - Gain on sale of assets - - (11,682) - Transaction-related costs - 39 46 114 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ - $ 426 $ 616 $ 1,945 (a)As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway. Asset write-offs and retirements charges are presented as depreciation and amortization in our financial statements for all periods presented.

17



Refining & Marketing Margin Refining margin is defined as sales revenue less the cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Income (Loss) from Operations to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations(a) $ 881 $ (1,579) $ 1,016 $ (5,189) Plus (Less): Selling, general and administrative expenses 526 454 2,021 2,030 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,185 - - (Income) loss from equity method investments (32) (8) (59) (2) Net gain on disposal of assets - (1) (6) (1) Other income (80) (26) (369) (35) Refining & Marketing gross margin 1,295 25 2,603 (3,197) Plus (Less): Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 2,699 2,213 9,806 9,694 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,185) - - Depreciation and amortization 464 465 1,870 1,857 Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(b) (132) (80) (485) (365) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin (38) (17) (142) (79) Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 4,288 $ 1,421 $ 13,652 $ 7,910 LIFO liquidation charge - 305 - 561 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge $ 4,288 $ 1,726 $ 13,652 $ 8,471 Refining & Marketing margin by region: Gulf Coast $ 1,987 $ 601 $ 5,163 $ 2,652 Mid-Continent 1,242 753 5,465 3,801 West Coast 1,059 372 3,024 2,018 Refining & Marketing margin $ 4,288 $ 1,726 $ 13,652 $ 8,471 (a)LCM inventory valuation adjustments are excluded from Refining & Marketing income from operations and Refining & Marketing margin. (b)Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

18

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 11:28:14 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 06:35a MARATHON PETROLEUM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:32a Marathon Petroleum Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Surges MT 06:29a MARATHON PETROLEUM : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K PU 06:22a Marathon Petroleum posts profit on fuel demand recovery RE 06:19a MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 06:13a Marathon Petroleum posts profit on fuel demand recovery RE 06:13a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stock -3- DJ 06:13a Earnings Flash (MPC) MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $35.61B MT 06:12a Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results PR 06:12a Earnings Flash (MPC) MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $1.30, vs. Street Es.. MT Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 01/25 Raymond James Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $87 from $85, Keeps Strong B.. MT 01/25 Piper Sandler Downgrades Marathon Petroleum to Neutral From Overweight; Price Target is.. MT 01/24 RBC Raises Price Target on Marathon Petroleum to $83 From $77, Maintains Outperform Rat.. MT