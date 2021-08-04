Marathon Petroleum : Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 08/04/2021 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results •Reported second-quarter income of $8.5 billion, or $13.00 per diluted share, which includes net pre-tax benefits of $11.6 billion; reported adjusted income of $437 million, or $0.67 per diluted share •Continued focus on advancing renewable projects and lowering cost structure •Closed Speedway sale; repurchased approximately $1 billion of shares and commencing next steps towards completing the remaining $9 billion return of capital •Published annual Sustainability and Climate Reports

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2021 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $8.5 billion, or $13.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying release tables, adjusted net income was $437 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $868 million, or $(1.33) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted results for these periods exclude net pre-tax benefits of $11.6 billion and $1.4 billion, for the second-quarter 2021 and second-quarter 2020, respectively. 'As demand slowly recovers from the effects of the pandemic, we continue to focus on the aspects of our business within our control,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. 'This quarter, we closed the Speedway sale and, as part of our capital return commitment, announced $10 billion of the proceeds would be allocated to share repurchases. We have repurchased approximately $1 billion of shares, achieved our targeted structural debt reduction of $2.5 billion, and are commencing the next steps towards completing the remaining $9 billion return of capital over the next 12 to 16 months. 'Our renewable projects are progressing well. The Dickinson renewable diesel plant reached its design capacity during the quarter. Detailed engineering and permitting progressed for the conversion of Martinez to renewable fuels. As we challenge ourselves to lead in sustainable energy, this quarter, we published our annual Sustainability and Climate Reports. Both reports expand our disclosures around environmental, social and governance matters.'



Results from Operations As previously announced, on May 14, 2021, MPC closed on the $21 billion sale of Speedway to 7-Eleven. Consistent with reporting from prior quarters, Speedway's results through the close of the sale are presented separately as discontinued operations. Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment Refining & Marketing $ 224 $ (1,544) Midstream 977 869 Corporate (180) (195) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments 1,021 (870) Items not allocated to segments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,470 Impairments (56) (25) Income from continuing operations $ 965 $ 575 Income from discontinued operations Speedway $ 283 $ 426 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 10 Gain on sale of assets 11,682 - Transaction-related costs (23) (30) Income from discontinued operations $ 11,942 $ 406 Income from continuing and discontinued operations $ 12,907 $ 981



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $653 million for the second quarter of 2020. As detailed in the table below, adjusted EBITDA is shown for both continuing and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations excludes refining planned turnaround costs. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing Segment Segment income (loss) from operations $ 224 $ (1,544) Add: Depreciation and amortization 466 463 Refining planned turnaround costs 61 162 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 751 (919) Midstream Segment Segment income from operations 977 869 Add: Depreciation and amortization 331 330 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1,308 1,199 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 2,059 280 Corporate (180) (195) Add: Depreciation and amortization 31 40 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,910 $ 125 Speedway Speedway $ 283 $ 426 Add: Depreciation and amortization(a) 1 102 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 284 $ 528 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 2,194 $ 653 (a)As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway.

Refining & Marketing (R&M) R&M segment income from operations was $224 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $751 million in the second quarter of 2021, versus $(919) million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $61 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $162 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in R&M earnings was primarily due to higher crack spreads in all regions. Additional benefits were from higher throughput and reduced operating expenses, partially offset by narrower crude differentials. R&M margin was $12.45 per barrel for the second quarter of 2021, versus $7.64 for the second quarter of 2020. Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day. If adjusted to include capacity idled in 2020, utilization would have been approximately 89%.

Midstream Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $977 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $869 million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, versus $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue and lower operating expenses. Corporate and Items Not Allocated Corporate expenses totaled $180 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $195 million in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, items not allocated to segments include $56 million due to non-cash impairments related to minor changes in the portfolio. In the second quarter of 2020, items not allocated to segments included net benefits of $1.4 billion, primarily for a $1.5 billion lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory benefit. Speedway The sale of Speedway to 7-Eleven closed on May 14, 2021. The second quarter results reflect MPC's ownership of Speedway through the close of the sale, and these results are reported as discontinued operations. Speedway income from operations was $283 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $426 million for the second quarter of 2020. Speedway's adjusted EBITDA was $284 million in the second quarter of 2021, versus $528 million for the second quarter of 2020. Financial Position and Liquidity As of June 30, 2021, MPC had $17.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. There are no borrowings outstanding under the company's $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility. MPC debt at the end of the second quarter of 2021 totaled $9.1 billion, excluding MPLX debt. Debt outstanding decreased by $3.3 billion from the end of the first quarter of 2021. MPC's debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX, was 24% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Strategic and Operations Update The company closed the $21 billion sale of Speedway to 7-Eleven and announced its expectation to use proceeds from the sale to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to shareholders, which includes the repurchase of $10 billion of MPC's common stock. On June 15, 2021 MPC completed a modified Dutch auction which resulted in the repurchase of nearly 15.6 million shares for approximately $1 billion. The company reiterated its commitment to repurchase the remaining $9 billion of shares within the next 12 to 16 months. MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time. The Dickinson renewable diesel facility reached design capacity of 184 million gallons per year during the second quarter. The company also progressed activities associated with the conversion of the Martinez refinery to a renewable diesel facility. Discussions with feedstock suppliers, detailed engineering and

permitting activities continue to advance. The Martinez facility is expected to produce 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities coming online in 2023. The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023. In the Midstream segment, the company remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. Several projects advanced during the quarter, including the Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, the Whistler natural gas pipeline, and the reversal of the Capline crude pipeline. The Whistler Pipeline began full commercial service in the beginning of July. Each of these projects includes minimum volume commitments from customers. During the quarter, we published both our annual Sustainability and Climate-Related Scenarios reports. The reports are available on our website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. Third Quarter 2021 Outlook Refining & Marketing Segment: Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.05 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,300 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 195 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 465 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 2,665 Other charge and blendstocks 135 Total 2,800 (a)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

Corporate (in millions) $ 175

Conference Call At 11:00 a.m. EDT today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

###

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071 Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Brian Worthington, Manager Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312 Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans, capital return plans, including the intended use of the Speedway sale proceeds, operating cost and capital expenditure reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance goals.You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'commitment,' 'could,' 'design,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'goal,' 'guidance,' 'imply,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'objective,' 'opportunity,' 'outlook,' 'plan,' 'policy,' 'position,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'priority,' 'project,' 'proposition,' 'prospective,' 'pursue,' 'seek,' 'should,' 'strategy,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the magnitude, duration and potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, including the continuation or re-imposition of travel restrictions, business and school closures, increased remote work, stay at home orders and other actions taken by individuals, government and the private sector to stem the spread of the virus; changes in the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and related margins; changes in the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects or transactions, including the conversion of the Martinez Refinery to a renewable fuels facility; reliability of processing units and other equipment and unplanned maintenance; availability of opportunities to divest non-core assets on commercially acceptable terms; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading 'Risk Factors' in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except per-share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues and other income: Sales and other operating revenues(a) $ 29,615 $ 12,195 $ 52,326 $ 34,399 Income (loss) from equity method investments(b) 93 79 184 (1,154) Net gain on disposal of assets - 2 3 5 Other income 119 24 196 47 Total revenues and other income 29,827 12,300 52,709 33,297 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a) 27,177 11,502 48,261 31,844 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,470) - 1,715 Impairment expense - 25 - 7,847 Depreciation and amortization 871 833 1,715 1,696 Selling, general and administrative expenses 625 665 1,200 1,407 Other taxes 189 170 351 368 Total costs and expenses 28,862 11,725 51,527 44,877 Income (loss) from continuing operations 965 575 1,182 (11,580) Net interest and other financial costs 372 341 725 673 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 593 234 457 (12,253) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations 5 150 39 (1,801) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 588 84 418 (10,452) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 8,214 192 8,448 510 Net income (loss) 8,802 276 8,866 (9,942) Less net income (loss) attributable to: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 21 21 41 41 Noncontrolling interests 269 246 555 (758) Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 8,512 $ 9 $ 8,270 $ (9,225) Per share data Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.46 $ (0.28) $ (0.27) $ (15.00) Discontinued operations 12.63 0.29 12.98 0.79 Net income (loss) per share $ 13.09 $ 0.01 $ 12.71 $ (14.21) Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 650 650 651 649 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.45 $ (0.28) $ (0.27) $ (15.00) Discontinued operations 12.55 0.29 12.98 0.79 Net income (loss) per share $ 13.00 $ 0.01 $ 12.71 $ (14.21) Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 654 650 651 649 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (a)In accordance with discontinued operations accounting, Speedway sales to retail customers and net results are reflected in income from discontinued operations, net of tax, and Refining & Marketing intercompany sales to Speedway prior to May 14, 2021, are presented as third-party sales. (b)The YTD 2020 period includes $1.3 billion of impairment expense.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment Refining & Marketing $ 224 $ (1,544) $ (374) $ (2,041) Midstream 977 869 1,949 1,774 Corporate (180) (195) (337) (428) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments 1,021 (870) 1,238 (695) Items not allocated to segments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,470 - (1,715) Impairments(a) (56) (25) (56) (9,162) Transaction-related costs(b) - - - (8) Income (loss) from continuing operations 965 575 1,182 (11,580) Net interest and other financial costs 372 341 725 673 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 593 234 457 (12,253) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations 5 150 39 (1,801) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 588 $ 84 $ 418 $ (10,452) Income Summary for Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (a)The second quarter and first six months of 2021 include impairment expenses related to long-lived assets and equity method investments. The 2020 YTD period includes $7.3 billion goodwill impairment, $1.3 billion impairment of equity method investments and $517 million impairment of long-lived assets. (b)2020 includes costs incurred in connection with the Midstream strategic review.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from discontinued operations Speedway $ 283 $ 426 $ 613 $ 826 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 10 - (25) Gain on sale of assets 11,682 - 11,682 - Transaction-related costs(a) (23) (30) (46) (57) Income from discontinued operations 11,942 406 12,249 744 Net interest and other financial costs 2 4 6 10 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes 11,940 402 12,243 734 Provision for income taxes on discontinued operations 3,726 210 3,795 224 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 8,214 $ 192 $ 8,448 $ 510 Income Summary for Discontinued Operations (Unaudited) (a)Costs related to the Speedway separation.



Capital Expenditures and Investments (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing $ 176 $ 271 $ 310 $ 741 Midstream 178 425 316 899 Corporate(a) 39 45 74 101 Speedway 74 66 177 131 Total $ 467 $ 807 $ 877 $ 1,872 (a)Includes capitalized interest of $16 million, $27 million, $30 million and $56 million for the second quarter 2021, the second quarter 2020, the first six months of 2021 and the first six months of 2020, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dollar per barrel of net refinery throughput: Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 12.45 $ 7.64 $ 11.37 $ 10.04 Less: Refining operating costs, excluding winter storm effect(b) 4.59 6.13 4.86 6.06 Winter storm effect on refining operating cost(c) - - 0.06 - Distribution costs(d) 5.04 5.87 5.11 5.23 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.24 0.78 0.35 1.02 Depreciation and amortization 1.80 2.24 1.93 1.95 Plus (Less): Other(e) 0.08 (0.07) 0.18 (0.04) Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations $ 0.86 $ (7.45) $ (0.76) $ (4.26) Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.33 $ 4.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.54 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(f) 3,489 2,878 3,279 3,233 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(g) 2,874 3,067 2,874 3,067 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(g) 94 71 89 81 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 2,713 2,165 2,548 2,475 Other charge and blendstocks 141 111 162 160 Net refinery throughput 2,854 2,276 2,710 2,635 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 48 53 48 50 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 52 47 52 50 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 1,436 1,114 1,380 1,301 Distillates 984 834 933 927 Propane 54 45 50 52 Feedstocks and special products 301 217 262 284 Heavy fuel oil 27 27 31 32 Asphalt 91 76 94 78 Total 2,893 2,313 2,750 2,674 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd) 69 70 52 74 (a)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c)Winter storms in the first quarter of 2021 resulted in higher costs, including maintenance and repairs. (d)Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (e)Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income. (f)Includes intersegment sales. (g)Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. 2021 crude oil refining capacity excludes idled Martinez and Gallup facilities and our Dickinson plant in renewable diesel service.



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gulf Coast Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 9.63 $ 5.22 $ 9.40 $ 7.15 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 3.65 5.03 3.92 4.62 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.32 1.31 0.64 1.16 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.40 1.69 1.50 1.42 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 1,074 854 1,000 995 Other charge and blendstocks 108 116 106 140 Gross refinery throughput 1,182 970 1,106 1,135 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 63 74 62 65 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 37 26 38 35 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 523 404 507 476 Distillates 401 346 375 381 Propane 26 22 24 26 Feedstocks and special products 237 201 203 251 Heavy fuel oil 7 11 5 11 Asphalt 16 18 21 19 Total 1,210 1,002 1,135 1,164 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 37 51 26 48 Mid-Continent Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 14.30 $ 9.49 $ 12.40 $ 11.42 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 4.00 5.02 4.32 5.47 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.20 0.32 0.17 0.97 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.53 1.91 1.64 1.83 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 1,150 923 1,081 999 Other charge and blendstocks 49 34 53 46 Gross refinery throughput 1,199 957 1,134 1,045 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 27 28 27 26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 73 72 73 74 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 624 476 596 540 Distillates 406 340 386 365 Propane 21 17 19 18 Feedstocks and special products 69 59 55 55 Heavy fuel oil 13 11 12 13 Asphalt 74 57 73 58 Total 1,207 960 1,141 1,049 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 8 9 8 9 Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics by Region (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 West Coast Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a) Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 14.43 $ 8.82 $ 13.30 $ 13.38 Refining operating costs(c)(d) 7.36 10.19 7.51 9.45 Refining planned turnaround costs 0.11 0.45 0.11 0.70 Refining depreciation and amortization 1.36 1.81 1.57 1.48 Refinery throughputs (mbpd): Crude oil refined 489 388 467 481 Other charge and blendstocks 53 31 55 48 Gross refinery throughput 542 419 522 529 Sour crude oil throughput (percent) 66 64 69 70 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent) 34 36 31 30 Refined product yields (mbpd): Gasoline 289 234 277 285 Distillates 177 148 172 181 Propane 7 6 7 8 Feedstocks and special products 51 17 46 40 Heavy fuel oil 20 15 24 20 Asphalt 1 1 - 1 Total 545 421 526 535 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd) 24 10 18 17 (a)The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (c)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d)Estimated winter storm refining operating cost effects excluded from regional refining operating costs.



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a) 5,671 4,380 5,446 4,800 Terminal throughput (mbpd) 2,986 2,420 2,801 2,693 Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(b) 5,077 5,490 5,081 5,621 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b) 8,372 8,476 8,371 8,632 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b) 545 543 552 548 Midstream Operating Statistics (Unaudited) (a)Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b)Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

(In millions) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents(a) $ 11,839 $ 758 Short-term investments 5,418 - MPC debt(b) 9,085 12,555 MPLX debt 19,235 20,054 Total consolidated debt(b) 28,320 32,609 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 968 968 Equity 35,725 28,511 Shares outstanding 638 652 Select Financial Data (Unaudited) (a)March 31, 2021, includes Speedway's cash and cash equivalents of $134 million, which at that time was classified as assets held for sale on MPC's consolidated balance sheet. Includes MPLX cash and cash equivalents of $8 million and $24 million, as of June 30, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (b)March 31, 2021, includes Speedway's debt of $129 million, which at that time was classified as liabilities held for sale on MPC's consolidated balance sheet. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows: Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. For all periods presented, we applied a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income or loss. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance

and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 8,512 $ 9 $ 8,270 $ (9,225) Pre-tax adjustments: Gain on Speedway sale (11,682) - (11,682) - LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,480) - 1,740 Impairments 56 25 56 9,162 Pension settlement 49 - 49 - Transaction-related costs 23 30 46 65 Winter storm effect - - 47 - Tax impact of adjustments(a) 3,497 548 3,543 (1,445) Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments (18) - (24) (1,271) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 437 $ (868) $ 305 $ (974) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 13.00 $ 0.01 $ 12.71 $ (14.21) Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.67 $ (1.33) $ 0.47 $ (1.50) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC (a)Income taxes for adjusted earnings was calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income (loss) for these periods. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes is shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA & Segment Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA represent earnings before net interest and other financial costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense as well as adjustments to exclude refining turnaround costs, items not allocated to segment results and other items shown in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to analyze and compare our operating performance between periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our business or in the case of turnarounds, which provide benefits over multiple years. We also believe that excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to segment income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 8,512 $ 9 $ 8,270 $ (9,225) Plus (Less): Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (8,214) (192) (8,448) (510) Net interest and other financial costs 372 341 725 673 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 290 267 596 (717) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5 150 39 (1,801) Depreciation and amortization 871 833 1,715 1,696 Refining planned turnaround costs 61 162 173 491 Winter storm effect - - 47 - LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,470) - 1,715 Impairments 13 25 13 9,162 Transaction-related costs - - - 8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,910 $ 125 $ 3,130 $ 1,492 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 8,214 $ 192 $ 8,448 $ 510 Plus (Less): Net interest and other financial costs 2 4 6 10 Provision for income taxes 3,726 210 3,795 224 Depreciation and amortization(a) 1 102 3 201 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (10) - 25 Gain on sale of assets (11,682) - (11,682) - Transaction-related costs 23 30 46 57 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 284 $ 528 $ 616 $ 1,027 (a)As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway. Asset write-offs and retirements charges are presented as depreciation and amortization in our financial statements for all periods presented.

Refining & Marketing Margin Refining margin is defined as sales revenue less the cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Income (Loss) from Operations to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations(a) $ 224 $ (1,544) $ (374) $ (2,041) Plus (Less): Selling, general and administrative expenses 499 502 955 1,058 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - 1,470 - (1,715) (Income) loss from equity method investments (14) 19 (19) 22 Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets - 1 (3) 1 Other income (89) (4) (143) (8) Refining & Marketing gross margin 620 444 416 (2,683) Plus (Less): Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 2,305 2,240 4,580 5,073 LCM inventory valuation adjustment - (1,470) - 1,715 Depreciation and amortization 466 463 944 936 Gross margin excluded from Refining & Marketing margin(b) (198) (75) (377) (184) Other income included in Refining & Marketing margin 82 - 82 - Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin (42) (19) (66) (43) Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 3,233 $ 1,583 $ 5,579 $ 4,814 Refining & Marketing margin by region: Gulf Coast $ 1,003 $ 437 $ 1,837 $ 1,414 Mid-Continent 1,550 819 2,528 2,154 West Coast 680 327 1,214 1,246 Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,233 $ 1,583 $ 5,579 $ 4,814 (a)LCM inventory valuation adjustments are excluded from Refining & Marketing income from operations and Refining & Marketing margin. (b)Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers.

16

