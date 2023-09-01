By Dan Molinski

Marathon Petroleum on Friday reported equipment issues and excessive emissions at its Galveston Bay refining complex in Texas.

"Coker wet gas compressor tripped on low steam pressure that resulted in flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the above-normal emissions began Thursday night and ended Friday morning.

"The compressor was restarted and unit resumed normal operations," the refinery added.

Marathon's 593,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refining complex is located about 40 miles southeast of Houston.

