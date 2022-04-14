Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:54:48 pm EDT
87.33 USD   -0.30%
Marathon Petroleum : Robinson refinery makes significant donation to local United Way

04/14/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
(L-R) Bryan Barbee (MPC), Barbara Shimer (UW Crawford County), Amy Macak (MPC), Lindsay Hodgkiss (MPC)

Working together, employees and contractors from Marathon Petroleum's Robinson, Illinois, refinery collectively raised more than $236,500 for the United Way of Crawford County. The recent donation will directly support the United Way's 2022 campaign focused on education, health and financial stability.

"Because of Marathon's direct service, collaboration, volunteerism and advocacy, when the pandemic heightened urgent and emerging needs, the United Way was uniquely positioned to improve lives in Crawford County," said Barb Shimer, Community Resource Representative for the United Way of Crawford County. "We want to thank their entire team for this latest investment, which will have long-lasting benefits in the community we share."

Over the past year, the Marathon team in Robinson participated in multiple events to benefit the United Way and the people it serves.

The major fundraising activity was the Annual Golf Outing and Trap Shoot in August of 2021, which brought together sponsors and golfers from across the country.

Through the United Way's Seasons of Caring initiative, twenty Marathon employees volunteered at the Palestine Grade School, Lincoln Grade School, Hutsonville Schools, the Oblong Oil Museum, and the Robinson Now Program. Events were held throughout the year, including a Queen of Hearts drawing, popcorn sale, T-shirt sales, a Mother's Day flower sale, a garage sale, an online auction, mum sale, and a ham sale.

"The pandemic has certainly provided its fair share of challenges, but our team continues to find ways to serve our community," said Amy Macak, General Manager at the Robinson refinery. "We are confident the United Way will maximize these dollars to benefit as many as possible."

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 2 924 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 48 926 M 48 926 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 87,59 $
Average target price 90,59 $
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Independent Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-HR, Health & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION36.88%48 926
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.87%366 831
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.29%337 308
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.75%212 906
BP PLC20.23%100 994
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%78 291