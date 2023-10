Oct 31 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the refiner benefited from strong demand for sustained fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner reported adjusted net income of $8.14 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.75 per share, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)