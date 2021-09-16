Marathon Petroleum : donates CNC machine to California's Diablo Valley College

In continuing its support of area workforce development programs in the Bay Area of California, employees from Marathon Petroleum's Martinez Renewable Fuels facility recently made a $100,000 investment in the Advanced Manufacturing/Engineering Technology program at Diablo Valley College (DVC) with the purchase of a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine.

Considered the future standard in the manufacturing industry, the CNC machine will allow students at DVC to run an advanced 5-axis computer numerical control program, which drills and cuts metal for a variety of parts. The school calls it a 'game-changer' for students.

'This latest investment in our students by Marathon Petroleum will provide our current and future students with technical training opportunities for years to come,' said Susan Lamb, President of Diablo Valley College. 'We're proud to partner with Marathon Petroleum to develop the next generation of workers in today's high technology industries.'

School leaders recently joined students, staff, and Marathon Petroleum representatives to unveil the new machine at a ribbon-cutting event.

'As we reposition ourselves to meet the world's growing energy needs here in Central California, we're also investing in the future of our workforce,' said Nichol Carranza, Advanced Community Relations Rep. at Marathon Petroleum. 'Partnering with DVC benefits us all as we work together to build the future of our industry and continue to lead the way in energy sustainability.'

In addition to the CNC machine, the donation also supported the school's summer FastTRAX Engineering Technology Career Academy.

