Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Petroleum : donates CNC machine to California's Diablo Valley College

09/16/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In continuing its support of area workforce development programs in the Bay Area of California, employees from Marathon Petroleum's Martinez Renewable Fuels facility recently made a $100,000 investment in the Advanced Manufacturing/Engineering Technology program at Diablo Valley College (DVC) with the purchase of a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine.

Considered the future standard in the manufacturing industry, the CNC machine will allow students at DVC to run an advanced 5-axis computer numerical control program, which drills and cuts metal for a variety of parts. The school calls it a 'game-changer' for students.

'This latest investment in our students by Marathon Petroleum will provide our current and future students with technical training opportunities for years to come,' said Susan Lamb, President of Diablo Valley College. 'We're proud to partner with Marathon Petroleum to develop the next generation of workers in today's high technology industries.'

School leaders recently joined students, staff, and Marathon Petroleum representatives to unveil the new machine at a ribbon-cutting event.

'As we reposition ourselves to meet the world's growing energy needs here in Central California, we're also investing in the future of our workforce,' said Nichol Carranza, Advanced Community Relations Rep. at Marathon Petroleum. 'Partnering with DVC benefits us all as we work together to build the future of our industry and continue to lead the way in energy sustainability.'

In addition to the CNC machine, the donation also supported the school's summer FastTRAX Engineering Technology Career Academy.

MarathonPetroleum's Martinez site is currently being converted to a renewable fuelsfacility. To learn moreabout this project, visit www.marathonmartinezrenewables.com

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 19:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
03:12pMARATHON PETROLEUM : donates CNC machine to California's Diablo Valley College
PU
09/13Exclusive-Kinder Morgan, Neste to retrofit tanks for green fuels feedstocks
RE
09/13TOTALENERGIES : Chevron, Exxon, Valero, others win bids for planned U.S. SPR sal..
RE
09/10Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, call for ..
RE
09/10MARATHON PETROLEUM : truck driver named National All-Star
PU
09/09MARATHON PETROLEUM : supports students heading back to school
PU
09/09MARATHON PETROLEUM : goes dark to protect migrating birds
PU
09/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : Anacortes refinery helps city avoid water treatment crisis
PU
09/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : Morgan Stanley Starts Marathon Petroleum at Overweight with..
MT
09/05U.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 97 328 M - -
Net income 2021 8 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 38 018 M 38 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,57 $
Average target price 69,82 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION44.03%38 018
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.88%238 858
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.80%205 448
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.33%189 988
BP PLC21.37%85 873
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.68%82 986