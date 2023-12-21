Dec 21 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum on Thursday named John Quaid as its new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1.

He will succeed Maryann Mannen, who will now be appointed as the president of Marathon.

Quaid was previously the CFO of MPLX, a company formed by Marathon Petroleum, which owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets as well as fuel distribution services. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)