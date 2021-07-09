Marathon Petroleum : Catlettsburg refinery continues partnership with A.D. Lewis Community Center





Recently, employees from Marathon Petroleum's Catlettsburg refinery presented the A.D. Lewis Community Centerin Huntington, West Virginia, with a $10,000 check for the center's Check M.A.T.E.S. program. Started in 2019, the program focuses on K-12 students' enrichment in science, technology, engineering, arts and math or (STEAM).

'We cannot thank Marathon enough for their continued efforts to support our programs since we started this partnership in 2013,' said MaRia Hill, Executive Director, A.D. Lewis Community Center. 'They've helped us with all kinds of projects throughout the years, from new basketball rims, to cabinets in the kitchen, to painting supplies-you name it. They've given it to us.'

On hand to present the check, Marathon Catlettsburg Refining General Manager, Jay Richert, who said he was 'thrilled' to partner with the community center and funding such an important program like Check M.A.T.E.S.

'At Marathon, we rely on recruiting and retaining employees who have the very skills, knowledge and abilities that programs like these support,' Richert said. 'These are job opportunities we want to see made available to everybody in our community.'

In addition to the monetary donation, Marathon donated a variety of toys and games for the youth at the community center.