  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Petroleum : Celebrating Marathon Petroleum's safe drivers

06/04/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From congested city streets to long hauls through the desert, drivers for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) travel through it all-some reaching 100,000 miles on the road every year to keep America moving.

Driving for MPC takes hard work and dedication. MPC is proud to recognize their effort and announce that in 2020 close to 200 of our drivers from across the company's operations went a full year without a preventable incident.

'This is an outstanding achievement,' said Jock Langlois, District Manager of Fleet Operations East. 'And it helps MPC maintain a great reputation in the industry as a safe operator.'

In all, 192 drivers earned this safe driving achievement for a full 365 days - no easy feat, when you consider the varied conditions and countless miles these men and women traverse annually, delivering feedstocks and products safely to every corner of this country.

These drivers have not only proven a safe driving record is possible, but achievable, through proper training and with the right mindset. Not only are our drivers delivering our products safely, but their behaviors behind the wheel are keeping other drivers on the road safe as well.

Congratulations to our 2020 - 365 Safe Drivers.

Learn more about current opportunities to join our team at www.DriveforMPC.com.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85 620 M - -
Net income 2021 718 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 41 287 M 41 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68,87 $
Last Close Price 63,26 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION52.95%41 287
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.42%259 008
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.40%207 440
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.30%192 150
BP PLC27.20%92 151
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.34%81 456