MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
Marathon Petroleum : El Paso Refinery Donates New Emergency Vehicle to American Red Cross

04/08/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
March is National Red Cross Month, and employees from Marathon Petroleum's El Paso refinery were excited to celebrate with representatives from the American Red Cross of West Texas by unveiling the chapter's new emergency response vehicle (ERV).

'When disaster strikes, the Red Cross workforce climbs into emergency response vehicles and travels through impacted neighborhoods providing food, water, essential supplies and hope to those affected by disasters.' said Ames Davis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of El Paso serving the West Texas Chapter. 'Thanks to the generous support of Marathon Petroleum, a new emergency response vehicle has been added to our fleet that enables us to better serve communities.'

The new emergency vehicle was named Marathon American Red Cross Response Vehicle - or 'MARRV' for short. MARRV is the first-ever vehicle in the agency's fleet of more than 300 ERVs stationed across the U.S. to receive a personalized name.

'We are proud to support the Red Cross and its ongoing mission to provide assistance to those in need following a disaster,' said CP Patsatzis, Refining General Manager, Marathon Petroleum - El Paso. 'The health and safety of our employees is of paramount concern, and that extends into the local communities in which we operate.'

According to the Red Cross, it responds to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year. The new emergency response vehicle will be fuel efficient, easier to drive with lower maintenance costs and provide ample storage room for supplies. The new vehicles are also designed to be adjustable and can adapt to disasters large and small.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
