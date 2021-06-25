Marathon Petroleum : Nashville Asphalt Terminal recognized for workplace safety record

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recently recognized the Nashville asphalt terminal with the Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award. The award is the state's highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

'MPC once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,' said Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner DeWayne Scott. 'It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.'

Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to MPC's Nashville asphalt terminal employees.

MPC's Nashville asphalt terminal manufactures asphalt mixtures for paving. TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award once before.

'The backbone of our STAR certification is the dedicated employees that work safely every day while looking out for each other and employing safety awareness tools and mitigation techniques,' said Nashville Asphalt Terminal Supervisor Brian Boggan. 'We consistently identify areas for continuous improvement during daily tasks to enhance overall safety and performance. It is this commitment to safety that makes me excited to come to work every day.'

There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms MPC's safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries.