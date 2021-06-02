Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marathon Petroleum : scores 100% on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

06/02/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as a 'Best Place to Work' for LGBTQ equality for the second consecutive year. For 2021, MPC scored 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey, which is the highest possible score.

The CEI is a national benchmarking report for LGBTQ-related corporate policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture, and responsible citizenship. To earn a perfect score, companies must meet all criteria pertinent to equality and inclusion.

'We are proud to receive a perfect score on the CEI for the second consecutive year,' said Human Resources Director, Midstream Operations Jaime De La Cruz. 'MPC celebrates diversity and works diligently to assess our policies, benefits and best practices to support our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and members of our communities.'

To support the company's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion goals, MPC has established six employee network groups across the company, including the PRIDE employee network, which helps educate our workforce on the LGBTQ+ community.

'We are thrilled to receive a 100% rating on the CEI,' said Rick Hessling, Senior Vice President, Global Feedstocks Value Chain and Executive Sponsor of MPC's PRIDE Employee Network. 'I'm proud to be part of a company that champions inclusion and equal opportunities for our LGBTQ+ employees.'

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 18:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
02:57pMARATHON PETROLEUM  : scores 100% on 2021 Corporate Equality Index
PU
08:45aMARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION  : - Los Angeles refinery recognized for communit..
AQ
05/28BP  : Three Exxon refineries top the list of U.S. polluters
RE
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Marathon Petroleum Acquires Stock Via Conversion of ..
MT
05/27MARATHON PETROLEUM  : Garyville employees aid pandemic recovery in Louisiana
PU
05/26NESTE OYJ  : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate ..
RE
05/26NESTE OYJ  : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate ..
RE
05/26The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture
RE
05/25MARATHON PETROLEUM  : and United Way partner to support El Paso community
PU
05/25MARATHON PETROLEUM  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target for Marathon Petroleum ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 883 M - -
Net income 2021 665 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 40 791 M 40 791 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 57 900
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68,87 $
Last Close Price 62,50 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION51.11%40 791
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.68%255 960
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.29%205 628
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.25%189 075
BP PLC23.53%89 874
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.02%80 814