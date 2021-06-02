Marathon Petroleum : scores 100% on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as a 'Best Place to Work' for LGBTQ equality for the second consecutive year. For 2021, MPC scored 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey, which is the highest possible score.

The CEI is a national benchmarking report for LGBTQ-related corporate policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture, and responsible citizenship. To earn a perfect score, companies must meet all criteria pertinent to equality and inclusion.

'We are proud to receive a perfect score on the CEI for the second consecutive year,' said Human Resources Director, Midstream Operations Jaime De La Cruz. 'MPC celebrates diversity and works diligently to assess our policies, benefits and best practices to support our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and members of our communities.'

To support the company's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion goals, MPC has established six employee network groups across the company, including the PRIDE employee network, which helps educate our workforce on the LGBTQ+ community.

'We are thrilled to receive a 100% rating on the CEI,' said Rick Hessling, Senior Vice President, Global Feedstocks Value Chain and Executive Sponsor of MPC's PRIDE Employee Network. 'I'm proud to be part of a company that champions inclusion and equal opportunities for our LGBTQ+ employees.'