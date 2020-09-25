Log in
Marathon Petroleum : to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 2

09/25/2020

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on "Events and Presentations" under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-announce-2020-third-quarter-financial-results-nov-2-301138323.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
