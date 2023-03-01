Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
03:49:09 2023-03-01 pm EST
129.49 USD   +4.76%
Marathon, US safety agency probing contractor death at Texas refinery

03/01/2023 | 02:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have begun investigating the death on Tuesday of a contract worker at Marathon's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, spokespeople for the company and agency said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m. (CST 2245 GMT), a contract worker, sustained injuries from an electric shock," said Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry. "We regret to report that he subsequently passed away after being transported to a medical facility."

People familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity said the 25-year-old scaffold builder employed by Excel Modular Scaffold made contact with an electrical conduit and was electrocuted.

A spokesperson for privately held Excel Modular Scaffold in Deer Park, Texas, was not immediately available for comment.

The man was working on scaffolding at the resid hydrotreater at the refinery, which is one of several units currently being overhauled, said the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Refiners contract with outside companies to perform planned maintenance work and unplanned repairs on refinery units.

The hydrotreater was shut with other units in late January at the start of planned overhauls at the refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Erwin Seba


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 B - -
Net income 2023 8 562 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,28x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 55 070 M 55 070 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 45,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,60 $
Average target price 139,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Independent Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-HR, Health & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.19%55 070
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.23%447 442
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.82%178 598
BP PLC15.92%119 839
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.37%76 576
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION6.46%48 892