HOUSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp began preparing on Monday to restart multiple units at its Galveston Bay oil refinery in Texas City, Texas, following a power outage earlier in the day, people familiar with the plant operations said.

The 631,000-bpd refinery is raising steam to restart its largest production units, which were knocked out on Monday morning as Hurricane Beryl lashed the region.

A malfunction at the South Houston Green Power plant took down co-generation units that produce power and steam for the refinery, the sources said.

Marathon Petroleum spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is the nation's largest, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Among the units to restart are the refinery's two 225,000-bpd crude distillation units (CDUs), two 112,500-bpd vacuum distillation units (VDUs), the 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3) along with the 60,000-bpd diesel-producing Ultracracker, the sources said, adding that the restart is expected to finish by early next week.

CDUs begin the refining process by breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units, while VDUs convert residual crude oil from CDUs under vacuum pressure into feedstocks for motor fuel-producing units.

