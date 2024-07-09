HOUSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp began on Monday preparing to restart multiple units at its Galveston Bay oil refinery in Texas City, Texas, following a morning power outage, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 631,000-bpd refinery is raising steam to begin restarting the largest production units, which were knocked out of production on Monday morning as Hurricane Beryl lashed the region, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)