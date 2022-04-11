Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
84.88 USD   -2.32%
05:51pOUR PEOPLE : Transport driver thrives in new career
PU
04/08Raymond James Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $110 from $98, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
04/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : employee planning return trip to Kentucky, areas hardest hit by tornadoes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Our People: Transport driver thrives in new career

04/11/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Angel Reeves spent 15 years working as a mid-level manager in corporate America. She had a desk job while she raised her family, but she always felt like she wanted to get out and explore the world. She was tired of office politics and finally decided to try a new career that she'd always been interested in: truck driving. Since her children had grown up, she became an over-the-road truck driver, specializing in hauling freight long distances.

"I wasn't sad that I made the choice to leave a sit-down desk job and move into something that I could get my hands dirty, keep moving, see different things every day," said Reeves. "I wasn't at the same desk, looking at the same faces, hearing the same voices every day."

She loved the change in career but realized that she needed to be closer to home and to her family. She took a job driving for a package delivery company in Michigan that allowed her to be home every night. She was filling up her delivery van at a gas station and doing her usual safety checks when she met a fuel transport driver for Marathon Petroleum who was always on the lookout for good people to join the company and started up a conversation with her.

"He was so excited about what he was doing and the company he did it for that it made me say 'Hmm. Maybe I should go and see what they are about,'" said Reeves. "I had been looking for a team and not a me situation, so it was very interesting."

"They take care of you as if you were their sister, brother, mother. They treat you like family."

Reeves said that while the thought of hauling fuel scared her at first, the pay and the benefits package, which included a 401k employer match and a company pension plan, made it too good to resist a job offer.

During her training, she saw the company culture that was described from the beginning come to life. As she started to question if she could handle the responsibilities of transporting fuel, the team stepped up to keep her motivated.

"I was having a really bad couple of days feeling like I wasn't getting it. 'Am I going to make it as a transport driver?' A couple of the guys sat down with me a said 'Just settle down. Relax. It's okay. You'll get it. Ask questions. Take your time,'" Reeves said. "And having that, where it felt like my brothers put their arm around me and said 'It's going to be okay. We got your back.' At the end of the training, I had probably more confidence transporting fuel than I ever did driving the box vans."

Reeves has been with Marathon Petroleum for two years now and still loves the variety she gets at work every day and being home every night.

"I get to go to a store in Lansing today and a store in Detroit tomorrow. And I get to go to an ethanol plant in Marshall and then an ethanol plant in Albion, so it's a lot of different places and a lot of different feelings. A lot of different roads. I love that part of it," said Reeves. "And the culture. They take care of you as if you were their sister, brother, mother. They treat you like family."

Marathon Petroleum has immediate opportunities for transport drivers across our operations. We offer local routes, four-day work weeks, top-tier benefits, and wholistic compensation packages. Learn more at driveformpc.com.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
05:51pOUR PEOPLE : Transport driver thrives in new career
PU
04/08Raymond James Adjusts Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $110 from $98, Keeps Strong ..
MT
04/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : employee planning return trip to Kentucky, areas hardest hit by torna..
PU
04/07UBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
04/06Tudor Pickering Raises Marathon Petroleum's Price Target to $96 From $92, Maintains Buy..
MT
04/06Marathon Petroleum uses smart helmet technology for virtual EPA tour
AQ
04/05JPMorgan Raises Price Target for Marathon Petroleum to $88 From $87, Maintains Overweig..
MT
04/05MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Report
CO
04/04Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Los Angeles refinery sponsors education event in honor..
AQ
04/01MARATHON PETROLEUM : Los Angeles refinery sponsors education event in honor of U.S. Navy A..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 B - -
Net income 2022 2 852 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 48 540 M 48 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 86,90 $
Average target price 90,12 $
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Surma Independent Chairman
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-HR, Health & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION35.80%48 540
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.92%366 958
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.81%333 889
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.45%218 871
BP PLC18.46%99 325
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.64%78 723